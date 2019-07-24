MLB injury report: Return timeline, updates for Gary Sanchez, Max Scherzer, Giancarlo Stanton and others

We're already in the thick of the Major League Baseball regular season, and the injury bug is feasting on some of the game's top players. We have every single MLB injury chronicled here and updated often to let you know who is in or out each night and beyond. But this page will look at the most important injuries in MLB and how they are affecting teams and players moving forward.

Notable MLB injuries

Giancarlo Stanton LF • BA .290 R 4 HR 1 RBI 7 SB 0

• Injury: Right knee strain

• Status: On 10-day IL; likely out until August

• July 21 update: Stanton returned to the injured list with a right knee sprain after the outfielder slammed his knee sliding into a base against Toronto on June 25. Stanton has yet to resume baseball activities, and Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters that August is the "sweet spot" for Stanton's return timetable.

Luis Severino SP • ERA 0 WHIP 0 IP 0 BB 0 K 0

• Injury: Shoulder, Lat

• Status: On 10-day IL; out until at least August

• July 15 update: On Monday, Severino resumed his throwing program. He threw 25 tosses at 60 feet. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told MLB Network Radio that he expects Severino will need "six or more" weeks to be ready. Cashman also added that he could be a 75-pitch starter or used out of the bullpen once he makes his return. Severino has been sidelined since late April due to a Grade 2 lat strain. He was originally placed on the IL with shoulder inflammation.

Gary Sanchez NYY • C • 24 BA .229 R 43 HR 24 RBI 58 SB 0

Injury : Strained groin

: Strained groin Status : On 10-day IL

: On 10-day IL July 24 update: Sanchez was placed on the IL. It's unclear how long he'll miss, though he's downplayed the severity of the injury. For now, he'll miss at least the next 10 days.

Max Scherzer SP • ERA 2.30 WHIP .98 IP 129.1 BB 23 K 181

• Injury: Back strain; bursitis

• Status: On 10-day IL

• July 22 update: Scherzer's exact return date hasn't been named but could come as soon as Thursday or Friday. Scherzer told reporters that Monday's bullpen session went exactly as planned and he felt at full strength. Scherzer's injured list stint was extended because it was discovered that he was suffering from an inflamed bursa sac in his back between his scapula and rib cage below his right shoulder.

Carlos Correa SS • BA .295 R 26 HR 11 RBI 35 SB 1

• Injury: Broken rib

• Status: 60-day IL; will miss 4-6 weeks

• July 20 update: Correa began his rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock earlier this week and has gone 5-for-10 with a walk over his first three games while logging 12 total innings in the field at shortstop. The Astros are expected to activate Correa from the 60-day injured list when he is first eligible (July 26), in time for Friday's game against the Cardinals in St. Louis. He has been on the IL with a cracked rib since late May, the All-Star shortstop sustained the rib fracture during an in-home massage, Correa said through a released statement.

Cole Hamels SP • ERA 2.98 WHIP 1.20 IP 99.2 BB 35 K 97

• Injury: Strained left oblique

• Status: 10-day IL; expected to be out until at least mid-July

• July 22 update: Hamels will make his first rehab start with Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. Hamels will be limited to just 40 pitches in his this first start back, and then the Cubs will reevaluate their schedule after seeing how he feels the next day. Hamels left his June 28 start after feeling something grab in his side, and he was soon after placed on the IL with a left oblique strain.

Eloy Jimenez LF • BA .244 R 36 HR 17 RBI 39 SB 0

• Injury: Ulnar nerve contusion

• Status: 10-day IL

• July 22 update: On Monday, Jimenez told The Athletic's James Fegan that he is pain-free, but he has not resumed swinging a bat. The White Sox placed the rookie outfielder on the IL on Wednesday after Jimenez collided with a teammate in the outfield on July 16. It's his second IL stint of the season, and a return timetable is still unknown.

Tim Anderson SS • BA .317 R 39 HR 11 RBI 37 SB 15

• Injury: Sprained ankle

• Status: 10-day IL; return timetable unknown

• July 22 update: Anderson told The Athletic's James Fegan that he should be back "in a week or two." On Monday, Anderson ran the bases and said afterwards that it was the first time he really felt comfortable since landing on the injured list. He will still have to undergo a rehab stint before rejoining the White Sox. Anderson suffered a sprained right ankle while making a play on a ground ball against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Felix Hernandez SP • ERA 6.52 WHIP 1.50 IP 38.2 BB 8 K 34

• Injury: Right lat/shoulder strain

• Status: 10-day IL

• July 19 update: Hernandez threw a 25-pitch bullpen session on Thursday that consisted of fastballs and changeups. Hernandez estimates he'll need at least one more bullpen session and then a simulated game before going on what will presumably be a multi-appearance rehab assignment. Hernandez's rehab was originally halted because of fatigue during his first rehab game.

Dellin Betances RP • ERA 2.70 WHIP 1.05 IP 66.2 BB 26 K 115

• Injury: Shoulder, Lat

• Status: On 60-day IL; timetable is unknown

• July 15 update: Betances resumed his throwing program on Monday, when he made 25 tosses at 60 feet. Betances, 31, has yet to pitch in a big league game this season, having been sidelined during spring training with a right shoulder impingement. He was shut down from baseball activities in mid-June with the right lat strain suffered while rehabbing from the shoulder injury.

Dustin Pedroia 2B • BA .100 R 1 HR 0 RBI 1 SB 0

• Injury: Knee

• Status: On 60-day IL

• May 27 update: Pedroia is still suffering from chronic knee pain. and currently on an indefinite leave from baseball. He has been sidelined since mid-April, and was recently transferred to the 60-day injured list. In a press conference alongside manager Alex Cora and top executive Dave Dombrowski, Pedroia announced that he would be taking an absence from baseball. He didn't outright announce his retirement, but he acknowledged he didn't know if he would be able to play again. Here's more on Pedroia's outlook.

Out for the 2019 season