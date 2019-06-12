MLB injury report: Return timeline, updates for Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa and others

We're already in the thick of the Major League Baseball regular season, and the injury bug is feasting on some of the game's top players. We have every single MLB injury chronicled here and updated often to let you know who is in or out each night and beyond. But this page will look at the most important injuries in MLB and how they are affecting teams and players moving forward.

Notable MLB injuries

Giancarlo Stanton LF • BA .250 R 1 HR 0 RBI 0 SB 0

• Injury: Left calf tightness

• Status: On 10-day IL; could be ready for next homestand (6/17)

• June 11 update: Stanton originally landed on the injured list with a biceps strain, then his IL stint was extended because of a shoulder strain and muscle tightness in his left calf. Stanton will continue his rehab assignment, and play for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders this weekend. Stanton could return starting June 17, when the Yankees open up a 10-game homestand.

Aaron Judge RF • BA .288 R 13 HR 5 RBI 11 SB 2

• Injury: Strained left oblique

• Status: On 10-day IL; could be ready for next homestand (6/17)

• June 11 update: Judge has been out since April 20 due to a left oblique strain. He has been working out at the Tampa, Fla., complex, hitting off high-velocity pitching machines and performing fielding drills. Judge may be ready to join the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders as soon as this weekend, manager Aaron Boone told reporters.

Jose Altuve 2B • BA .243 R 21 HR 9 RBI 21 SB 1

• Injury: Left hamstring strain

• Status: On 10-day IL; return timetable unknown

• June 11 update: Altuve could begin a rehab assignment as soon as Friday, The Athletic's Jake Kaplan reports. Altuve ran the bases over the weekend and completed another on-field workout Tuesday. After Tuesday's activity, the second baseman told Greg Bailey of KTRK Houston that this is the best he's felt in a "long time."

Carlos Correa SS • BA .295 R 26 HR 11 RBI 35 SB 1

• Injury: Broken rib

• Status: 10-day IL; will miss 4-6 weeks

• June 10 update: Correa told reporters on Sunday that he has been limited to light exercises since landing on the 10-day injured list on May 29 and hasn't begun any baseball activities. After Correa was diagnosed with a cracked rib, the Astros estimated that he would be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks with the injury. The Astros All-Star shortstop sustained the rib fracture during an in-home massage, Correa said through a released statement.

Joey Gallo CF • BA .276 R 41 HR 17 RBI 41 SB 3

• Injury: Left oblique

• Status: 10-day IL; return timetable unknown

• June 10 update: Gallo told reporters on Monday that his injured left oblique is improving day-to-day. "It's feeling really good so far," Gallo said. "It's improving significantly day to day so far. The first couple of day it was bothering me a lot. The last few days I've been feeling a lot better. That's a good sign." This is Gallo's first career stint on the injured list, and he had not previously missed consecutive games in 2019.

Andrelton Simmons SS • BA .298 R 22 HR 3 RBI 21 SB 5

• Injury: Ankle sprain

• Status: 10-day IL; timetable unknown

• June 11 update: Simmons is recovering from a Grade 3 ankle sprain (the most severe) sustained on May 20 while trying to beat out a ground ball. The Angels' Gold Glove shortstop could take live batting practice "relatively soon," according to manager Brad Ausmus. Simmons, 29, still remains without a concrete timetable for his return but was previously expected to be out through the All-Start break.

Felix Hernandez SP • ERA 6.52 WHIP 1.50 IP 38.2 BB 8 K 34

• Injury: Right lat/shoulder strain

• Status: 10-day IL

• June 11 update: Hernandez will pitch in a rehab game on Friday or Saturday, The Seattle Times' Ryan Divish reports. Hernandez threw 15 pitches to live hitters in a controlled setting this past Sunday.

A.J. Pollock CF • BA .223 R 15 HR 2 RBI 14 SB 0

• Injury: Right elbow infection

• Status: 10-day IL; out at least six more weeks

• June 5 update: Manager Dave Roberts said Pollock will likely require 40 or 50 at-bats before being activated from the injured list. Pollock has been sidelined since the end of April after undergoing surgery to clear up an infection in his surgically repaired right elbow Pollock told reporters that doctors inserted a catheter (PICC) into his left biceps in order to deliver antibiotics to the affected area in his right arm.

Nathan Eovaldi SP • ERA 6.00 WHIP 1.52 IP 21.0 BB 11 K 16

• Injury: Elbow surgery

• Status: On 10-day IL; team is hopeful for a mid-June return

• June 5 update: Eovaldi responded well to his latest simulated game on Tuesday, and manager Alex Cora told reporters on Wednesday that a minor league rehab start could happen as soon as this weekend.

Luis Severino SP •

• Injury: Shoulder, Lat

• Status: On 10-day IL; out until the second half

• June 5 update: Severino made 50 throws at 60 feet on Monday. Severino has been sidelined since late April due to a Grade 2 lat strain. He was originally placed on the IL with shoulder inflammation. Severino told reporters that he feels good, and he's been pain free for about the last three weeks. His return is still set for soon after the All-Star break.

Mike Clevinger SP • ERA 0.00 WHIP .50 IP 12.0 BB 4 K 22

• Injury: Upper back strain

• Status: On 60-day IL; will be activated to start Monday (6/17)

• June 12 update: The Indians will activate Clevinger in time for him to take the ball for Monday's game against the Texas Rangers, MLB.com's Mandy Bell reports. Clevinger told Bell that he feels ready to rejoin the Indians' rotation after completing a pair of minor-league rehab starts with Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus as part of his recovery from an upper back/teres major strain.

Dellin Betances RP • ERA 2.70 WHIP 1.05 IP 66.2 BB 26 K 115

• Injury: Shoulder

• Status: On 60-day IL; timetable is unknown

• June 11 update: Betances will be shut down for a few weeks due to a low-grade strain of his right latissimus dorsi muscle, manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Tuesday. Betances, 31, has yet to pitch in a big league game this season, having been sidelined during spring training with a right shoulder impingement.

Justin Upton LF •

• Injury: Toe

• Status: On 60-day IL; out until at least June

• June 11 update: Upton is three games (3 for 8) into his rehab assignment with the Angels Class A Advanced affiliate, the Inland Empire 66ers. He could be activated off the injured list sometime during the Angels' upcoming road trip, which runs Thursday through June 23.

Dustin Pedroia 2B • BA .100 R 1 HR 0 RBI 1 SB 0

• Injury: Knee

• Status: On 60-day IL

• May 27 update: Pedroia is still suffering from chronic knee pain. He has been sidelined since mid-April, and was recently transferred to the 60-day injured list. In a press conference alongside manager Alex Cora and top executive Dave Dombrowski, Pedroia announced that he would be taking an absence from baseball. He didn't outright announce his retirement, but he acknowledged he didn't know if he would be able to play again. Here's more on Pedroia's outlook.

Out for the 2019 season