MLB injury report: Return timeline, updates for Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, others

Baseball's regular season is here, and the injury bug is already feasting on some of the game's top players.

We have every single MLB injury chronicled here and updated often to let you know who is in or out each night and beyond. But this page will look at the most important injuries in MLB and how they are affecting teams and players moving forward.

Notable MLB injuries

Giancarlo Stanton LF •

Injury: Biceps/shoulder

Status: On 10-day IL; return timetable unknown

April 25 update: Stanton was placed on the injured list one day after going 0 for 2 with three walks and two strikeouts. There was no obvious play where he suffered the biceps injury. He's since healed from that, but has suffered a shoulder injury during rehab that will keep him rehabbing for the immediate future.

Aaron Judge RF • BA .288 R 13 HR 5 RBI 11 SB 2

Injury: Strained oblique

Status: On 10-day IL

April 26 update: The injury has described as "significant" and oblique strains are always tough to predict anyway. As such, expect Judge to miss at least a couple weeks.

Nathan Eovaldi SP • ERA 6.00 WHIP 1.52 IP 21.0 BB 11 K 16

Injury: Elbow surgery

Status: On 10-day IL

April 26 update: Eovaldi underwent a similar operation last year. Expect him to be out six to eight weeks.

Matt Kemp LF • BA .200 R 4 HR 1 RBI 5 SB 0

Injury: Broken rib

Status: On 10-day IL

April 26 update: Kemp broke the rib when he collided with the wall. Presently, there is no timetable available for his return.

Kyle Freeland SP • ERA 4.23 WHIP 1.19 IP 27.2 BB 10 K 30

Injury: Blister

Status: On 10-day IL

April 26 update: Freeland will throw another bullpen session on Friday. If it goes as planned, he could return as soon as Monday, April 29.

Zack Cozart 3B • BA .109 R 2 HR 0 RBI 4 SB 0

Injury: Strained neck

Status: On 10-day IL

April 26 update: It's not clear how long Cozart will miss.

Jean Segura SS • BA .328 R 13 HR 1 RBI 10 SB 1

Injury: Strained hamstring

Status: On 10-day IL; return imminent

April 26 update: Segura is expected back in the Phillies lineup come Saturday, April 27.

Starling Marte CF • BA .203 R 8 HR 2 RBI 9 SB 3

Injury: Abdominal wall contusion

Status: On 10-day IL

April 26 update: Marte suffered his injury in a collision with teammate Erik Gonzalez. Gonzalez, who suffered a broken clavicle, seems to have gotten the worst of it, as Marte isn't expected to miss significant time.

Michael Wacha SP • ERA 4.64 WHIP 1.59 IP 21.1 BB 14 K 24

Injury: Knee patellar tendinitis

Status: On 10-day IL

April 26 update: Wacha will throw a bullpen on April 26 that will determine when he returns. If all goes well, he's expected to start during the Cardinals' upcoming series versus the Nationals.

Luis Severino SP •

Injury: Shoulder

Status: On 10-day IL; out until at least mid-May, probably longer

April 8 update: Severino has suffered a setback on his ailing rotator cuff. He was throwing long toss and "didn't feel great." He's having an MRI in New York in the coming days.

Mike Clevinger SP •

Injury: Upper back strain

Status: On 10-day IL; won't resume baseball activities for six-to-eight weeks

April 9 update: Clevinger exited his Sunday start early (5 IP, 10 K) with back tightness, and he was later diagnosed with a high grade strain of his Teres major muscle in his upper back. Manager Terry Francona told reporters on Tuesday that Clevinger won't pick up a baseball for six-to-eight weeks.

Shohei Ohtani SP •

Injury: Recovery from Tommy John surgery

Status: Won't pitch in 2019, may return as DH in May

March 7 update: The Angels' two-way sensation underwent Tommy John surgery in October. He recently began his post-surgery throwing program, but he won't pitch in 2019. He will, however, resume his role as the Angels' primary DH, possibly as early as May. As MLB.com's Alyson Footer reports, Ohtani recently began hitting soft toss, which is an important step forward.

Trea Turner SS •

Injury: Finger

Status: On 10-day IL; return timetable unknown

April 3 update: Turner fractured his finger after being hit by a ball on a bunt attempt. He left the game immediately afterward. So far, no timetable has been provided.

Carlos Martinez SP •

Injury: Shoulder

Status: On 10-day IL; out until at least May

March 8 update: Martinez was shut down earlier this spring because of discomfort in his throwing shoulder. He received a PRP injection in late February and could resume throwing inside of a week. He's not likely to be ready by Opening Day, but his progress suggests that he could return soon after that.

Corey Dickerson LF •

Injury: Shoulder

Status: On 10-day IL; could miss up to a month

April 4 update: The Pirates placed Dickerson on the IL with a posterior strain to his right shoulder.

Yoenis Cespedes CF •

Injury: Heel

Status: On IL; expected to play this season

Feb. 15 update: Last summer, the Mets' outfielder underwent surgery on both heels, so the recovery process has been a methodical one. There's no clear timetable for his return, and this point the only guide is Cespedes' mid-February statement that he believes he will return to the active roster at some point in 2019. Earlier that same month, Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen indicated that the team probably wouldn't have a time frame for Cespedes' return until after the regular season begins.

Mike Foltynewicz SP •

Injury: Elbow

Status: On 10-day IL; return imminent

April 1 update: Foltynewicz's right elbow soreness appears not to be a serious ailment, but he was unable to recover in time for Opening Day. Foltynewicz is expected to make his return to the big-league rotation Saturday.

Miguel Sano 3B •

Injury: Foot

Status: On 10-day IL; out until at least early May

March 8 update: On Tuesday, Sano had surgery on a laceration to his lower Achilles area of his right ankle. The injury took place in January, but the Twins elected to get more aggressive in the treatment. The Twins knew the injury took place in the Dominican Republic but were reportedly surprised as to the severity once Sano arrived in camp. Sano isn't expected to begin baseball activity until the middle of April, per chief baseball officer Derek Falvey (MLB.com).

Aaron Hicks CF • BA .248 R 90 HR 27 RBI 79 SB 11

Injury: Back

Status: On 10-day IL; out until at least early April

April 1 update: Hicks began the season on the injured list due to a lower back injury suffered in early March. Hicks, who signed a seven-year extension in the offseson, has yet to resume baseball activities, but is hopeful of a return in April.

Dellin Betances RP • ERA 2.70 WHIP 1.05 IP 66.2 BB 26 K 115

Injury: Shoulder

Status: On 10-day IL; return timetable unknown

April 12 update: Betances did not have a good simulated game and is unlikely to return anytime soon.

Justin Upton LF •

Injury: Toe

Status: On 10-day IL; out until at least June

March 29 update: Upton sustained a left big toe sprain late in spring training and opened the season on the IL retroactive to March 25. He's expected to miss 8-12 weeks of action.

Andrew Heaney SP •

Injury: Elbow

Status: On 10-day IL; return timetable unknown

March 29 update: Heaney, who is dealing with left elbow inflammation, is expected to undergo an MRI on April 1.

Kyle Seager 3B •

Injury: Hand

Status: On 60-day IL; out until at least June

March 29 update: Seager is working his way back from left hand surgery in March and is not expected to swing a bat until May. He is expected to be out until possibly June.

Dustin Pedroia 2B •

Injury: Knee

Status: On 10-day IL

April 26 update: Pedroia has been on the disabled list with knee discomfort since April 18. He's resumed baseball activities, including taking batting practice.

Didi Gregorius SS •

Injury: Recovering from October 2018 Tommy John surgery

Status: On 10-day IL; out until at least June

March 29 update: Began throwing and taking dry swings in March. Could return at some point in June.

Out for the 2019 season