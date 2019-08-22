MLB injury report: Return timeline, updates for Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Severino and others
Here's our regularly updated look at baseball's biggest injuries
We're in the thick of the Major League Baseball regular season, and the injuries have sidelined some of the game's top players. We have every single MLB injury chronicled here and updated often to let you know who is in or out each night and beyond. But this page will look at the most important injuries in MLB and how they are affecting teams and players moving forward.
Notable MLB injuries
• Injury: Right knee strain
• Status: On 60-day IL; return aimed for September
• Aug. 21 update: Stanton returned to the injured list with a right knee sprain after the outfielder slammed his knee sliding into a base against Toronto on June 25. On Tuesday, Stanton ran in the outfield. The Yankees still believe he will make his return to the team in September.
• Injury: Shoulder, Lat
• Status: On 10-day IL; out until at least August
• Aug. 21 update: Severino is scheduled to face hitters on Thursday. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told MLB Network Radio that Severino could be a 75-pitch starter or used out of the bullpen once he makes his return. Severino has been sidelined since late April due to a Grade 2 lat strain. He was originally placed on the IL with shoulder inflammation.
• Injury: Right lat/shoulder strain
• Status: 10-day IL
• Aug. 19 update: Hernandez made another minor-league rehab start on Monday, in his recovery from a Grade 1 lat strain. He threw 69 pitches, including 41 strikes, and allowed four hits and three walks in the outing. Hernandez's rehab was originally halted because of fatigue during his first rehab game. Manager Scott Servais told reporters that Hernandez will likely rejoin the Mariners rotation for this weekend's upcoming series against the Blue Jays.
• Injury: Shoulder, Lat
• Status: On 60-day IL; timetable is unknown
• Aug. 12 update: On Monday, Betances performed a bullpen session for the first time since he resumed his throwing program on July 15. Betances, 31, has yet to pitch in a big league game this season, having been sidelined during spring training with a right shoulder impingement. He was shut down from baseball activities in mid-June with the right lat strain suffered while rehabbing from the shoulder injury.
Out for the 2019 season
- Cardinals RHP Jordan Hicks (Tommy John surgery)
- Tigers RHP Michael Fulmer (Tommy John surgery)
- Brewers RHP Corey Knebel (Tommy John surgery)
- White Sox RHP Michael Kopech (Tommy John surgery)
- Astros RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (Tommy John surgery)
- Royals C Salvador Perez (Tommy John surgery)
- Diamondbacks OF Steven Souza Jr. (torn ACL)
- Braves RHP Arodys Vizcaino (shoulder surgery)
- Tigers LHP Matt Moore (knee surgery)
- White Sox LHP Carlos Rodon (Tommy John surgery)
- White Sox RHP Nate Jones (flexor mass surgery)
- Yankees INF Miguel Andujar (shoulder surgery)
- Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes (ankle surgery)
- Phillies OF Andrew McCutchen (torn ACL)
- Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia (knee surgery)
