MLB injury report: Return timeline, updates for Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Severino, David Price and others

We're in the thick of the Major League Baseball regular season, and the injuries have sidelined some of the game's top players. We have every single MLB injury chronicled here and updated often to let you know who is in or out each night and beyond. But this page will look at the most important injuries in MLB and how they are affecting teams and players moving forward.

Notable MLB injuries

Giancarlo Stanton LF • BA .290 R 4 HR 1 RBI 7 SB 0

• Injury: Right knee strain

• Status: On 60-day IL; return aimed for final homestand

• Sept. 9 update: Stanton returned to the injured list with a right knee sprain after the outfielder slammed his knee sliding into a base against Toronto on June 25. Stanton will be cleared to rejoin the Yankees during the team's final homestand, if his knee is fine after playing Florida Instructional League games this weekend. The Yankees' plan is for Stanton to finish the season as their starter in left field.

Luis Severino SP •

<b>Has not pitched in 2019</b>

• Injury: Shoulder, Lat

• Status: On 10-day IL; out until September

• Sept. 12 update: Severino re-joined the Yankees in Toronto and is expected to make his season debut at Yankee Stadium September 17 against the Angels. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told MLB Network Radio that Severino could be a 75-pitch starter or used out of the bullpen once he makes his return. Severino has been sidelined since late April due to a Grade 2 lat strain. He was originally placed on the IL with shoulder inflammation.

View Profile Javier Baez CHC • SS • 9 BA .281 R 88 HR 29 RBI 85 SB 11

• Injury: Hairline fracture in left thumb

• Status: On 10-day IL; timetable unknown

• Sept. 9 update: Baez underwent an MRI that revealed a hairline fracture on his left thumb after suffering the injury on a slide. The shortstop is unlikely to play again before the regular season comes to end. Baez will begin rehabbing with the hope of being activated for the playoffs, should the Cubs qualify.

Carlos Correa SS • BA .278 R 39 HR 19 RBI 56 SB 1



• Injury: Lower back stiffness

• Status: On 10-day IL; aiming for 9/17 return

• Sept. 14 update: Correa has been sidelined since Aug. 19 with lower-back stiffness. Correa had been playing with Triple-A Round Rock in the playoffs until the team was eliminated. He will stay in town, and he's scheduled to take batting practice on Sunday before being evaluated on Monday. If he checks out, the plan is to activate him off the IL for Tuesday. Correa spent a month on the IL earlier this season with a broken rib, caused by a massage.

Blake Snell SP • ERA 4.28 WHIP 1.25 IP 101.0 BB 35 K 136



• Injury: Left elbow

• Status: On 10-day IL; aiming for 9/17 return

• Sept. 14 update: Snell has been sidelined since undergoing arthroscopic elbow surgery at the end of July. Snell is expected to start Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, where he's on track to throw around three innings.

Craig Kimbrel RP • ERA 5.68 WHIP 1.53 IP 19.0 BB 11 K 26

• Injury: Right Elbow inflammation

• Status: On 10-day IL; timetable unknown

• Sept. 15 update: Kimbrel threw a 20-pitch bullpen session on Sunday without any issues. The 30-year-old could advance to facing hitters in a simulated game mid-week assuming he still feels good by then. There's no official timetable for Kimbrel's return from the 10-day injured list.

Corey Kluber SP • ERA 5.80 WHIP 1.65 IP 35.2 BB 15 K 38



• Injury: Oblique strain

• Status: On 60-day IL; timetable unknown

• Sept. 13 update: Kluber played catch with a team trainer on Friday. Kluber hasn't pitched in a big-league game since early May, first due to a fractured forearm and then after straining his oblique. He's unlikely to return before the regular season ends, but Kluber could be able to help Cleveland in some capacity if the team reaches the playoffs.

View Profile David Price BOS • SP • 10 ERA 4.28 WHIP 1.31 IP 107.1 BB 32 K 128



• Injury: Left wrist discomfort

• Status: On 10-day IL; possibly late-September

• Sept. 14 update: On Saturday, Price played catch but the lefty has not made the progress the Red Sox had hoped he would this weekend in his rehab. Price is still hopeful he will be able to return before the end of the regular season, but manager Alex Cora told reporters that they're not going to push it.

Out for the 2019 season