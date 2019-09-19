MLB injury report: Return timeline, updates for Javier Baez, Craig Kimbrel, Corey Kluber and others
Here's our regularly updated look at baseball's biggest injuries
We're in the thick of the Major League Baseball regular season, and the injuries have sidelined some of the game's top players. We have every single MLB injury chronicled here and updated often to let you know who is in or out each night and beyond. But this page will look at the most important injuries in MLB and how they are affecting teams and players moving forward.
Notable MLB injuries
• Injury: Hairline fracture in left thumb
• Status: On 10-day IL; timetable unknown
• Sept. 17 update: Baez underwent an MRI that revealed a hairline fracture on his left thumb after suffering the injury on a slide. The shortstop is unlikely to play again before the regular season comes to end. Baez will be re-evaluated at the end of the week, and could gain clearance to begin rehabbing if his evaluation goes well at the end of the week. The hope for Chicago is that he'll be able to return for the playoffs, should the Cubs qualify.
• Injury: Right Elbow inflammation
• Status: On 10-day IL; timetable unknown
• Sept. 17 update: Kimbrel advanced to throwing a simulated inning on Tuesday after two bullpen sessions. There's no official timetable for Kimbrel's return from the 10-day injured list.
• Injury: Oblique strain
• Status: On 60-day IL; timetable unknown
• Sept. 13 update: Kluber played catch with a team trainer on Friday. Kluber hasn't pitched in a big-league game since early May, first due to a fractured forearm and then after straining his oblique. He's unlikely to return before the regular season ends, but Kluber could be able to help Cleveland in some capacity if the team reaches the playoffs.
• Injury: Left groin strain
• Status: On 10-day IL; timetable unknown
• Sept. 17 update: Sanchez was diagnosed with a left groin strain on Sept. 13, and he hasn't played in a game since Sept. 12. The Yankees starting catcher still has a chance to return before the end of the regular season, but his timeline remains unclear.
Out for the 2019 season
- Cardinals RHP Jordan Hicks (Tommy John surgery)
- Tigers RHP Michael Fulmer (Tommy John surgery)
- Brewers RHP Corey Knebel (Tommy John surgery)
- White Sox RHP Michael Kopech (Tommy John surgery)
- Astros RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (Tommy John surgery)
- Royals C Salvador Perez (Tommy John surgery)
- Diamondbacks OF Steven Souza Jr. (torn ACL)
- Braves RHP Arodys Vizcaino (shoulder surgery)
- Tigers LHP Matt Moore (knee surgery)
- White Sox LHP Carlos Rodon (Tommy John surgery)
- White Sox RHP Nate Jones (flexor mass surgery)
- Yankees INF Miguel Andujar (shoulder surgery)
- Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes (ankle surgery)
- Phillies OF Andrew McCutchen (torn ACL)
- Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia (knee surgery)
- Nationals C Spencer Kieboom (right elbow inflammation)
- Padres 2B Ian Kinsler (herniated cervical disc)
- Padres SS Fernando Tatis Jr. (stress reaction in lower back)
- Phillies RHP Jake Arrieta (elbow surgery)
- Phillies RHP David Robertson (Tommy John surgery)
- Pirates RF Gregory Polanco (left posterior shoulder inflammation)
- Rangers CF Joey Gallo (right hand surgery)
- Red Sox LHP Chris Sale (left elbow inflammation)
- Reds CF Nick Senzel (partial labrum tear in right shoulder)
- Twins CF Byron Buxton (left shoulder surgery)
- Angels DH Shohei Ohtani (left knee surgery)
- Angels CF Mike Trout (right foot surgery)
- Yankees RHP Dellin Betances (partial Achilles tendon tear)
- Red Sox LHP David Price (wrist)
- Indians 2B Jason Kipnis (right wrist surgery)
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
German violates MLB's domestic policy
According to the policy, the leave could last up to seven days, barring an extension
-
Cubs, Cardinals meet in huge series
The NL Central rivals play each other seven more times this season, starting on Thursday at...
-
Acuna makes history with 40th homer
Acuna is just three stolen bases away from a 40/40 season
-
What to know about Yanks in the playoffs
Here is everything you need to know about the Yankees heading into October
-
Top MLB DFS picks, lineups for Thursday
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Garrett runs off field after strikeout
This is the same Cincinnati Reds pitcher that tried to fight the entire Pittsburgh Pirates...