MLB injury report: Return timeline, updates for Jose Altuve, Felix Hernandez, Luis Severino and others

We're already in the thick of the Major League Baseball regular season, and the injury bug is already feasting on some of the game's top players. We have every single MLB injury chronicled here and updated often to let you know who is in or out each night and beyond. But this page will look at the most important injuries in MLB and how they are affecting teams and players moving forward.

Notable MLB injuries

Giancarlo Stanton LF • BA .250 R 1 HR 0 RBI 0 SB 0

• Injury: Biceps/shoulder

• Status: On 10-day IL; return timetable unknown

• May 14 update: Stanton is still recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered during rehab from his biceps injury. "He doesn't have a perfect shoulder by any means, and he's dealt with, to varying degrees, a dead period or just some soreness in there or whatnot," manager Aaron Boone told reporters. "As for as a diagnosis or what exactly it is, I don't have that." Boone says that the outfielder/designated hitter took nine live at-bats on Monday, and did some running and defensive work on Tuesday.

Aaron Judge RF • BA .288 R 13 HR 5 RBI 11 SB 2

• Injury: Strained left oblique

• Status: On 10-day IL; return timetable unknown

• May 14 update: The injury has described as "significant" and oblique strains are always tough to predict anyway. As such, expect Judge to miss at least a couple weeks. "He hasn't graduated to baseball activities yet," manager Aaron Boone told reporters Tuesday. "It does seem like it's going well and there's small improvements every single day, but we're going to get to a point where range of motion and the exercises that he does, where that feeling (in the oblique) is going to be out of there."

Jose Altuve 2B • BA .243 R 21 HR 9 RBI 21 SB 1

• Injury: Left hamstring strain

• Status: On 10-day IL; return timetable unknown

• May 17 update: Although Altuve's injury is reportedly mild, the team is not anticipating their second baseman to be activated from the IL on May 21, the first day which he is allowed to return. Altuve has rode a stationary bike and done some leg training, but he has yet to progress to running. Manager A.J. Hinch told reporters that he "thinks it's a good idea" for Altuve to go on a minor-league rehab assignment.

View Profile Christian Yelich MIL • RF • 22 BA .325 R 40 HR 19 RBI 41 SB 9

• Injury: Back

• Status: day-to-day; return timetable unknown

• May 22 update: Yelich remains out of the lineup with back spasms. The right fielder has been dealing with back issues for a while this season, but the spasms are reported to be less serious than the back stiffness that forced him to miss time a weeks ago. On Wednesday, Yelich told MLB.com's Adam McClavy that his back has improved, and he's hopeful about returning in time for Friday's game against the Phillies.

View Profile Khris Davis OAK • DH • 2 BA .248 R 23 HR 12 RBI 29 SB 0



• Injury: Left hip contusion

• Status: Could land on the 10-day IL; awaiting MRI results

• May 22 update: Davis initially suffered his hip injury on May 5 when he collided with the left field side wall making a catch. Since then, he has been in and out of the lineup, but hasn't looked fully healed. On Wednesday, Davis will undergo an MRI since Davis told reporters that he felt like it might be more of an oblique issue than his hip. A's manager Bob Melvin told reporters that regardless of the MRI results, there's still a great chance Davis will end up on the IL.

Andrelton Simmons SS • BA .298 R 22 HR 3 RBI 21 SB 5

• Injury: Ankle sprain

• Status: 10-day IL

• May 21 update: Simmons sustained a Grade 3 ankle sprain (the most severe) while trying to beat out a ground ball in Monday's game against the Twins. The Angels' Gold Glove shortstop is expected to be out longer than 10 days, MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger notes that the the typical recovery timeline would range from eight to 12 weeks, but the Angels won't announce a timeline for his return until he sees a specialist on Wednesday.

Fernando Tatis SS • BA .300 R 14 HR 6 RBI 13 SB 6

• Injury: Left hamstring strain

• Status: 10-day IL; return timetable unknown

• May 16 update: The Padres placed Tatis on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 29, with a left hamstring strain but the team's young shortstop is unlikely to return during San Diego's ongoing homestead, which concludes May 22. "He's still not quite running at 100 percent yet," manager Andy Green told reporters Thursday. "He's got to clear that hurdle before we even talk about what day he's back or what day he's re-introduced to baseball activity. We said from the beginning, it's his timetable. When he's ready to run at that speed, he'll run at that speed. He's just not quite ready for that yet."

Felix Hernandez SP • ERA 6.52 WHIP 1.50 IP 38.2 BB 8 K 34

• Injury: Right lat/shoulder strain

• Status: 10-day IL

• May 14 update: Hernandez will miss four to six weeks after being diagnosed with a Grade 1 lat strain, manager Scott Servais announced on Tuesday. The M's ace will be shut down from throwing for the next one to two weeks, and then he will be re-evaluated to determine whether he can begin a throwing program.

A.J. Pollock CF • BA .223 R 15 HR 2 RBI 14 SB 0

• Injury: Right elbow infection

• Status: 10-day IL; out at least six more weeks

• May 3 update: Pollock will be out for at least six weeks after undergoing surgery to clear up an infection in his surgically repaired right elbow. Pollock told reporters that doctors inserted a catheter into his left biceps in order to deliver antibiotics to the affected area in his right arm. A firm timetable for his return has yet to be released by the Dodgers.

Nathan Eovaldi SP • ERA 6.00 WHIP 1.52 IP 21.0 BB 11 K 16

• Injury: Elbow surgery

• Status: On 10-day IL

• May 17 update: Eovaldi hasn't had any issues throughout his recovery from surgery to remove loose bodies in his right elbow on April 23. He will throw his first bullpen session since his surgery on Tuesday. Eovaldi underwent a similar operation as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays last year.

Luis Severino SP •

• Injury: Shoulder

• Status: On 10-day IL; out until the second half

• May 5 update: Severino will not return to the Yankees until after the All-Star Game, according to Brian Cashman.

Mike Clevinger SP • ERA 0.00 WHIP .50 IP 12.0 BB 4 K 22

• Injury: Upper back strain

• Status: On 60-day IL; timetable is unclear

• May 6 update: Clevinger played catch from 120 feet, and told The Athletic's Zack Meisel that he felt "like money" after the session. It's a good sign for the right-hander, who will be eligible to come off the 60-day injured list on June 7, should he ultimately prove ready.

Corey Dickerson LF • BA .154 R 1 HR 1 RBI 2 SB 0

• Injury: Shoulder

• Status: On 10-day IL

• May 15 update: The Pirates placed Dickerson on the IL with a posterior strain to his right shoulder at the beginning of April. Dickerson was set to begin a rehab assignment in late April before suffering a setback, he was shut down from throwing for a brief period. Now, he will work to build his throwing distance back up, and the outfielder is set to progress to long toss over the weekend.

Yoenis Cespedes CF •

• Injury: Heel

• Status: On IL; expected to play this season

• May 17 update: The Mets' outfielder is recovering from surgery on both heels, but has recently begun light running (no explosive activity yet) and took batting practice. Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen told reporters, "time will tell," when asked if Cespedes would play this season.

Dellin Betances RP • ERA 2.70 WHIP 1.05 IP 66.2 BB 26 K 115

• Injury: Shoulder

• Status: On 60-day IL; team is hopeful he will be ready sometime in June

• May 15 update: Betances resumed his throwing program, and had increased his distance, playing catch at a distance of 90 feet. Manager Aaron Boone told reporters that he doesn't know when Betances might start throwing from a mound.

Justin Upton LF •

• Injury: Toe

• Status: On 60-day IL; out until at least June

• April 23 update: Upton sustained a left big toe sprain late in spring training and opened the season on the IL retroactive to March 25. He's expected to miss 8-12 weeks of action. The Angels moved Upton to the 60-day IL to clear a 40-man roster spot.

Andrew Heaney SP •

• Injury: Elbow

• Status: On 10-day IL; out until at least mid-May

• May 22 update: Heaney was sidelined with left elbow inflammation, but he threw 4 1/3 innings (73 pitches) and struck out 10 in a rehab start on Monday. Heaney may be asked to make one more rehab start since two was the expected number of starts before re-joining the Angels.

Kyle Seager 3B •

• Injury: Hand

• Status: On 60-day IL; Mariners targeting a late May return

• May 17 update: Seager is working his way back from left hand surgery, and he completed his second rehab appearance at Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. In the game, Seager started at third base and went 2 for 4 with an RBI single and a run.

Dustin Pedroia 2B • BA .100 R 1 HR 0 RBI 1 SB 0

• Injury: Knee

• Status: On 10-day IL

• May 9 update: Pedroia is set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday. He will bat third and play second base for Pawtucket. Pedroia spoke to reporters in Pawtucket on Friday, and told them that part of his rehab is getting used to his post-surgery knee brace that he will need to wear.

Didi Gregorius SS •

• Injury: Recovering from October 2018 Tommy John surgery

• Status: On 10-day IL; out until at least June

• May 5 update: Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said in an interview on Sirius XM Sunday that Didi Gregorius could play in extended spring training games as soon as May 20.

Out for the 2019 season