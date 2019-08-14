MLB injury report: Return timeline, updates for Max Scherzer, Giancarlo Stanton and others

We're already in the thick of the Major League Baseball regular season, and the injury bug is feasting on some of the game's top players. We have every single MLB injury chronicled here and updated often to let you know who is in or out each night and beyond. But this page will look at the most important injuries in MLB and how they are affecting teams and players moving forward.

Notable MLB injuries

Max Scherzer SP • ERA 2.41 WHIP .99 IP 134.1 BB 25 K 189

• Injury: Back strain

• Status: On 10-day IL; timetable unknown

• August 12 update: The Nationals placed their ace back on the injured list (retroactive to July 26) with a mild rhomboid strain in his back. On Saturday, Scherzer threw a bullpen session and from flat ground on Sunday. Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Scherzer felt good both days, and he is schedule for a simulated game on Tuesday.

Giancarlo Stanton LF • BA .290 R 4 HR 1 RBI 7 SB 0

• Injury: Right knee strain

• Status: On 60-day IL; likely out until late August

• August 13 update: Stanton returned to the injured list with a right knee sprain after the outfielder slammed his knee sliding into a base against Toronto on June 25. Manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Stanton continues to run on the anti-gravity treadmill and is up to 75 or 85 percent, and he is getting closer to being on the field for workouts.

Luis Severino SP • ERA 0 WHIP 0 IP 0 BB 0 K 0

• Injury: Shoulder, Lat

• Status: On 10-day IL; out until at least August

• August 12 update: On Monday, Severino threw a bullpen session. Manager Aaron Boone told reporters that he thought Severino looked really good. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told MLB Network Radio that Severino could be a 75-pitch starter or used out of the bullpen once he makes his return. Severino has been sidelined since late April due to a Grade 2 lat strain. He was originally placed on the IL with shoulder inflammation.

Felix Hernandez SP • ERA 6.52 WHIP 1.50 IP 38.2 BB 8 K 34

• Injury: Right lat/shoulder strain

• Status: 10-day IL

• August 13 update: Hernandez will make his fourth minor-league rehab start on Wednesday, in his recovery from a Grade 1 lat strain. Last week, he allowed two runs on three hits for the Single-A Modesto Nuts. Hernandez's rehab was originally halted because of fatigue during his first rehab game. Manager Scott Servais told MLB.com's Greg Johns that Hernandez likely needs another outing or two before being ready to return to the Mariners.

Dellin Betances RP • ERA 2.70 WHIP 1.05 IP 66.2 BB 26 K 115

• Injury: Shoulder, Lat

• Status: On 60-day IL; timetable is unknown

• August 12 update: On Monday, Betances performed a bullpen session for the first time since he resumed his throwing program on July 15. Betances, 31, has yet to pitch in a big league game this season, having been sidelined during spring training with a right shoulder impingement. He was shut down from baseball activities in mid-June with the right lat strain suffered while rehabbing from the shoulder injury.

Out for the 2019 season