MLB injury report: Return timeline, updates for Max Scherzer, Giancarlo Stanton and others
Here's our regularly updated look at baseball's biggest injuries
We're already in the thick of the Major League Baseball regular season, and the injury bug is feasting on some of the game's top players. We have every single MLB injury chronicled here and updated often to let you know who is in or out each night and beyond. But this page will look at the most important injuries in MLB and how they are affecting teams and players moving forward.
Notable MLB injuries
• Injury: Back strain
• Status: On 10-day IL; timetable unknown
• August 12 update: The Nationals placed their ace back on the injured list (retroactive to July 26) with a mild rhomboid strain in his back. On Saturday, Scherzer threw a bullpen session and from flat ground on Sunday. Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Scherzer felt good both days, and he is schedule for a simulated game on Tuesday.
• Injury: Right knee strain
• Status: On 60-day IL; likely out until late August
• August 13 update: Stanton returned to the injured list with a right knee sprain after the outfielder slammed his knee sliding into a base against Toronto on June 25. Manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Stanton continues to run on the anti-gravity treadmill and is up to 75 or 85 percent, and he is getting closer to being on the field for workouts.
• Injury: Shoulder, Lat
• Status: On 10-day IL; out until at least August
• August 12 update: On Monday, Severino threw a bullpen session. Manager Aaron Boone told reporters that he thought Severino looked really good. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told MLB Network Radio that Severino could be a 75-pitch starter or used out of the bullpen once he makes his return. Severino has been sidelined since late April due to a Grade 2 lat strain. He was originally placed on the IL with shoulder inflammation.
• Injury: Right lat/shoulder strain
• Status: 10-day IL
• August 13 update: Hernandez will make his fourth minor-league rehab start on Wednesday, in his recovery from a Grade 1 lat strain. Last week, he allowed two runs on three hits for the Single-A Modesto Nuts. Hernandez's rehab was originally halted because of fatigue during his first rehab game. Manager Scott Servais told MLB.com's Greg Johns that Hernandez likely needs another outing or two before being ready to return to the Mariners.
• Injury: Shoulder, Lat
• Status: On 60-day IL; timetable is unknown
• August 12 update: On Monday, Betances performed a bullpen session for the first time since he resumed his throwing program on July 15. Betances, 31, has yet to pitch in a big league game this season, having been sidelined during spring training with a right shoulder impingement. He was shut down from baseball activities in mid-June with the right lat strain suffered while rehabbing from the shoulder injury.
Out for the 2019 season
- Cardinals RHP Jordan Hicks (Tommy John surgery)
- Tigers RHP Michael Fulmer (Tommy John surgery)
- Brewers RHP Corey Knebel (Tommy John surgery)
- White Sox RHP Michael Kopech (Tommy John surgery)
- Astros RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (Tommy John surgery)
- Royals C Salvador Perez (Tommy John surgery)
- Diamondbacks OF Steven Souza Jr. (torn ACL)
- Braves RHP Arodys Vizcaino (shoulder surgery)
- Tigers LHP Matt Moore (knee surgery)
- White Sox LHP Carlos Rodon (Tommy John surgery)
- White Sox RHP Nate Jones (flexor mass surgery)
- Yankees INF Miguel Andujar (shoulder surgery)
- Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes (ankle surgery)
- Phillies OF Andrew McCutchen (torn ACL)
- Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia (knee surgery)
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Wednesday: Yanks homer again vs. O's
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Kluber, Carrasco close to rejoining team
Kluber could rejoin the Indians as soon as next weekend
-
Cubs fine with Maddon's contract comment
Maddon and the Cubs have still not announced a contract extension
-
MLB odds, picks, top parlay for Aug. 14
SportsLine's top experts have released their best MLB parlay for today
-
MLB DFS: Best picks, lineup for Aug 14
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Prospects we'd like to see in September
We'd like to see what Luis Robert, Sixto Sanchez, and Ryan Mountcastle could do with a promotion...