MLB injury report: Return timeline, updates for Noah Syndergaard, Aaron Judge and others

We're already in the thick of the Major League Baseball regular season, and the injury bug is feasting on some of the game's top players. We have every single MLB injury chronicled here and updated often to let you know who is in or out each night and beyond. But this page will look at the most important injuries in MLB and how they are affecting teams and players moving forward.

Notable MLB injuries

Aaron Judge RF • BA .288 R 13 HR 5 RBI 11 SB 2

• Injury: Strained left oblique

• Status: On 10-day IL; to be activated on 6/21

• June 20 update: Judge has been out since April 20 due to a left oblique strain. He completed a rehab stint with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Judge is set to be activated from the injured list on Friday's game against the Astros.

Noah Syndergaard SP • ERA 4.55 WHIP 1.21 IP 95.0 BB 24 K 93

• Injury: Right hamstring strain

• Status: On 10-day IL; return timetable unknown

• June 16 update: The Mets placed Syndergaard on the 10-day IL after he exited his start Saturday with a right hamstring strain. Syndergaard says it's a "very mild" injury.

Carlos Correa SS • BA .295 R 26 HR 11 RBI 35 SB 1

• Injury: Broken rib

• Status: 10-day IL; will miss 4-6 weeks

• June 20 update: Manager A.J. Hinch told reporters on Thursday that Correa won't return to the Astros until after the All-Star break. Correa told reporters on June 9 that he has been limited to light exercises since landing on the 10-day injured list on May 29 and hasn't begun any baseball activities. After Correa was diagnosed with a cracked rib, the Astros estimated that he would be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks with the injury. The Astros All-Star shortstop sustained the rib fracture during an in-home massage, Correa said through a released statement.

Joey Gallo CF • BA .276 R 41 HR 17 RBI 41 SB 3

• Injury: Left oblique

• Status: 10-day IL; return timetable unknown

• June 19 update: Gallo began a rehab assignment with the Rangers' Rookie level team on Wednesday. Gallo hasn't played since suffering a left oblique strain on June 1. This is Gallo's first career stint on the injured list, and he had not previously missed consecutive games in 2019.

Corey Seager SS • BA .278 R 40 HR 8 RBI 38 SB 1

• Injury: Left hamstring strain

• Status: On 10-day IL; will likely miss a month

• June 13 update: The Dodgers placed Seager on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 12, with a left hamstring strain. Seager suffered the injury on Tuesday while running the bases, and an MRI revealed the strain is between a Grade 1 and Grade 2, according to MLB.com's Ken Gurnick and Seager will likely miss a month. Seager missed the final five months of 2018 because of both hip and Tommy John surgery.

Andrelton Simmons SS • BA .298 R 22 HR 3 RBI 21 SB 5

• Injury: Ankle sprain

• Status: 10-day IL; timetable unknown

• June 20 update: Simmons is recovering from a Grade 3 ankle sprain (the most severe) sustained on May 20 while trying to beat out a ground ball. The Angels' Gold Glove shortstop was seen playing with a noticeable limp during his second rehab game with the team's advanced rookie affiliate on Wednesday. Manager Brad Ausmus told reporters that there is still a good chance he'll rejoin the team next week, potentially without playing in any additional rehab games.

Felix Hernandez SP • ERA 6.52 WHIP 1.50 IP 38.2 BB 8 K 34

• Injury: Right lat/shoulder strain

• Status: 10-day IL

• June 14 update: Hernandez pitched in his first rehab game on Friday, but pulled himself out because of fatigue after throwing 31 pitches. He underwent an MRI on his lat on Tuesday, which revealed no new injuries. Hernandez will throw a few more bullpen sessions before heading back on a rehab assignment.

A.J. Pollock CF • BA .223 R 15 HR 2 RBI 14 SB 0

• Injury: Right elbow infection

• Status: 10-day IL; out at least six more weeks

• June 18 update: Manager Dave Roberts told reporters on Tuesday that Pollock will join the Dodgers in Arizona next week to continue his rehab program and remain thereto take at-bats at the Dodgers' spring training facility. Roberts said he expects Pollock to play in rehab games through the All-Star break. Pollock has been sidelined since the end of April after undergoing surgery to clear up an infection in his surgically repaired right elbow Pollock told reporters that doctors inserted a catheter (PICC) into his left biceps in order to deliver antibiotics to the affected area in his right arm.

Nathan Eovaldi SP • ERA 6.00 WHIP 1.52 IP 21.0 BB 11 K 16

• Injury: Elbow surgery

• Status: On 10-day IL; team is hopeful for a mid-June return

• June 5 update: Eovaldi responded well to his latest simulated game on Tuesday, and manager Alex Cora told reporters on Wednesday that a minor league rehab start could happen as soon as this weekend.

Luis Severino SP •

• Injury: Shoulder, Lat

• Status: On 10-day IL; out until the second half

• June 5 update: Severino made 50 throws at 60 feet on Monday. Severino has been sidelined since late April due to a Grade 2 lat strain. He was originally placed on the IL with shoulder inflammation. Severino told reporters that he feels good, and he's been pain free for about the last three weeks. His return is still set for soon after the All-Star break.

Dellin Betances RP • ERA 2.70 WHIP 1.05 IP 66.2 BB 26 K 115

• Injury: Shoulder

• Status: On 60-day IL; timetable is unknown

• June 11 update: Betances will be shut down for a few weeks due to a low-grade strain of his right latissimus dorsi muscle, manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Tuesday. Betances, 31, has yet to pitch in a big league game this season, having been sidelined during spring training with a right shoulder impingement.

Dustin Pedroia 2B • BA .100 R 1 HR 0 RBI 1 SB 0

• Injury: Knee

• Status: On 60-day IL

• May 27 update: Pedroia is still suffering from chronic knee pain. He has been sidelined since mid-April, and was recently transferred to the 60-day injured list. In a press conference alongside manager Alex Cora and top executive Dave Dombrowski, Pedroia announced that he would be taking an absence from baseball. He didn't outright announce his retirement, but he acknowledged he didn't know if he would be able to play again. Here's more on Pedroia's outlook.

Out for the 2019 season