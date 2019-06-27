MLB injury report: Return timeline, updates for Noah Syndergaard, Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Severino and others

We're already in the thick of the Major League Baseball regular season, and the injury bug is feasting on some of the game's top players. We have every single MLB injury chronicled here and updated often to let you know who is in or out each night and beyond. But this page will look at the most important injuries in MLB and how they are affecting teams and players moving forward.

Notable MLB injuries

Noah Syndergaard SP • ERA 4.55 WHIP 1.21 IP 95.0 BB 24 K 93

• Injury: Right hamstring strain

• Status: On 10-day IL; return timetable unknown

• June 26 update: Mets manager Mickey Callaway told reporters on Wednesday that Syndergaard will return from the injured list and start on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Syndergaard completed a rehab start for Single-A Brooklyn Cyclones on Tuesday in which he struck out nine batters over five innings while allowing three runs.

Giancarlo Stanton LF • BA .290 R 4 HR 1 RBI 7 SB 0

• Injury: Right knee strain

• Status: On 10-day IL; return timetable unknown

• June 26 update: Stanton returned to the injured list with a right knee sprain after the outfielder slammed his knee sliding into a base Tuesday night against Toronto. Stanton will not travel with the Yankees to England for the MLB London Series against the Red Sox. Manager Aaron Boone said the follow up examination revealed a posterior cruciate ligament sprain in the knee, and that he will be reevaluated in 10 days.

Carlos Correa SS • BA .295 R 26 HR 11 RBI 35 SB 1

• Injury: Broken rib

• Status: 10-day IL; will miss 4-6 weeks

• June 26 update: Manager A.J. Hinch told reporters that Correa won't return to the Astros until after the All-Star break. Correa ran on Tuesday and is awaiting consultation with team doctors to discuss the next phase of his rehab, which would include participating in baseball activities, such as fielding grounders, throwing and hitting. After Correa was diagnosed with a cracked rib, the Astros estimated that he would be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks with the injury. The Astros All-Star shortstop sustained the rib fracture during an in-home massage, Correa said through a released statement.

Byron Buxton CF • BA .266 R 40 HR 9 RBI 38 SB 10

• Injury: Wrist contusion

• Status: 10-day IL; return aimed for beginning of July

• June 25 update: Buxton landed on the injured list with a right wrist contusion after a hit-by-pitch on June 14, but he is gearing up to return by the start of July. The outfielder took batting practice this week, but but manager Rocco Baldelli made it clear the team wants to give him another few days to recover. A short rehab assignment before coming off the injured list may be a possibility for Buxton.

Corey Seager SS • BA .278 R 40 HR 8 RBI 38 SB 1

• Injury: Left hamstring strain

• Status: On 10-day IL; will likely miss a month

• June 25 update: Seager hit off a tee at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, and followed it up, testing his hamstring by running a straight line on Monday. Seager told reporters that his hamstring doesn't hurt anymore when he walks. Seager suffered the injury while running the bases, and an MRI revealed that the strain was between a Grade 1 and Grade 2, and it is estimated that Seager will likely miss a month. Seager missed the final five months of 2018 because of both hip and Tommy John surgery.

Andrelton Simmons SS • BA .298 R 22 HR 3 RBI 21 SB 5

• Injury: Ankle sprain

• Status: 10-day IL; close to return

• June 26 update: Simmons is recovering from a Grade 3 ankle sprain (the most severe) sustained on May 20 while trying to beat out a ground ball. The Angels' Gold Glove shortstop resumed his rehab assignment with High-A Inland Empire on Tuesday, going 1-for-3 with a walk. Simmons should return to the Angels in the next week, possibly as soon as Thursday in time for the Angels upcoming four-game series against the Oakland Athletics.

Felix Hernandez SP • ERA 6.52 WHIP 1.50 IP 38.2 BB 8 K 34

• Injury: Right lat/shoulder strain

• Status: 10-day IL

• June 14 update: Hernandez pitched in his first rehab game on Friday, but pulled himself out because of fatigue after throwing 31 pitches. He underwent an MRI on his lat on Tuesday, which revealed no new injuries. Hernandez will throw a few more bullpen sessions before heading back on a rehab assignment.

A.J. Pollock CF • BA .223 R 15 HR 2 RBI 14 SB 0

• Injury: Right elbow infection

• Status: 10-day IL; out at least six more weeks

• June 25 update: On Tuesday, Pollock took on-field batting for the first time in two months. Pollock has been sidelined since the end of April after undergoing surgery to clear up an infection in his surgically repaired right elbow Pollock told reporters that doctors inserted a catheter (PICC) into his left biceps in order to deliver antibiotics to the affected area in his right arm. Manager Dave Roberts said he expects Pollock to play in rehab games through the All-Star break.

Nathan Eovaldi SP • ERA 6.00 WHIP 1.52 IP 21.0 BB 11 K 16

• Injury: Elbow surgery

• Status: On 10-day IL; team is hopeful for a mid-June return

• June 17 update: On Monday, Eovaldi played catch for the first time since June 4, but the team has not released a definite timetable for the right-hander's return. Eovaldi underwent right elbow surgery April 21. The hope then was that Eovaldi would only miss four to six weeks, but bicep soreness he dealt with over this past month has delayed his comeback.

Luis Severino SP •

• Injury: Shoulder, Lat

• Status: On 10-day IL; out until the second half

• June 25 update: Severino is scheduled to throw off the mound for the first time since spring training on June 25 or June 26. Severino has been sidelined since late April due to a Grade 2 lat strain. He was originally placed on the IL with shoulder inflammation. Severino told reporters that he feels good, and he's been pain free for about the last three weeks. His return is still set for soon after the All-Star break.

Dellin Betances RP • ERA 2.70 WHIP 1.05 IP 66.2 BB 26 K 115

• Injury: Shoulder

• Status: On 60-day IL; timetable is unknown

• June 11 update: Betances will be shut down for a few weeks due to a low-grade strain of his right latissimus dorsi muscle, manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Tuesday. Betances, 31, has yet to pitch in a big league game this season, having been sidelined during spring training with a right shoulder impingement.

Dustin Pedroia 2B • BA .100 R 1 HR 0 RBI 1 SB 0

• Injury: Knee

• Status: On 60-day IL

• May 27 update: Pedroia is still suffering from chronic knee pain. He has been sidelined since mid-April, and was recently transferred to the 60-day injured list. In a press conference alongside manager Alex Cora and top executive Dave Dombrowski, Pedroia announced that he would be taking an absence from baseball. He didn't outright announce his retirement, but he acknowledged he didn't know if he would be able to play again. Here's more on Pedroia's outlook.

Out for the 2019 season