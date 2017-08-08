MLB Injury updates: Mariners get bad news on Felix Hernandez and David Phelps

The Mariners on the strength of a 14-9 record in the second half have climbed back in the AL wild card race. However, Monday news on the injury front may have struck a blow against those playoff hopes.

First, right-hander Felix Hernandez, who's been on the disabled list since Aug. 2, has been diagnosed with shoulder bursitis. Per the team, he'll be out for the next three to four weeks, which would mean he might not be back until September. It's the same injury that caused King Felix to miss two months earlier this year. On the season, he's pitched to a 4.28 ERA and 100 ERA+ in 73 2/3 innings.

At the same time, the Mariners announced that right-handed reliever David Phelps will likely miss the next two to three weeks because of an impingement in his elbow. Phelps exited his appearance on Sunday against the Royals because of elbow discomfort. The M's acquired Phelps from the Marlins on July 20, and he's made seven appearances since the trade.

Seattle will begin play on Tuesday night only one game behind the Royals for the second AL wild card spot. The Rays are a half game ahead of them in the queue.