San Francisco Giants pitcher Sean Hjelle is being investigated by Major League Baseball following allegations of abuse made by his wife, the Associated Press reports.

Carolina Hjelle made the allegations on Friday via a post on the TikTok social-media platform. The caption to her video reads:

"When my MLB husband abandons us on Mothers Day a week after this once I finally found about his affairs and stopped putting up with his abuse, so I've been raising two boys alone."

According to the AP, the Giants said in a Saturday statement that the club is "aware of these serious allegations" and that MLB is handling it.

"Obviously, we're aware of it," Giants manager Bob Melvin said of the investigation of Hjelle. "He told me about it last night. We talked to MLB. At this point, it's in their jurisdiction right now, so I really can't comment on it further."

Melvin added that Hjelle would be available to pitch on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox.

The 28-year-old Hjelle is in his fourth major-league season. In 2025, he's pitched to a 4.66 ERA in six appearances for the Giants.