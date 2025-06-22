San Francisco Giants pitcher Sean Hjelle is being investigated by Major League Baseball following allegations of abuse made by his wife.

Caroline Hjelle made the allegations on Friday via a post on TikTok. The caption to her video reads:

"When my MLB husband abandons us on Mothers Day a week after this once I finally found about his affairs and stopped putting up with his abuse, so I've been raising two boys alone."

The Giants said in a Saturday statement that the club is "aware of these serious allegations" and that MLB is handling the investigation.

"Obviously, we're aware of it," Giants manager Bob Melvin said of the investigation of Hjelle. "He told me about it last night. We talked to MLB. At this point, it's in their jurisdiction right now, so I really can't comment on it further."

Melvin added that Hjelle would be available to pitch on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, though he did not appear in the game.

After Sunday's game, Hjelle said he was waiting to speak to his agent and lawyer before issuing a full statement, but said that he and Caroline had been going through a divorce for more than a year.

"We reached an agreement in mediation this offseason," Hjelle told reporters, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "In the state of Virginia we had to wait a full year of separation, which was filed last May. So the official divorce decree has been delayed because of me starting in Sacramento, and per the terms of the agreement there were some nuances and what not.

"So that part has actually been delayed. But for all intents and purposes the divorce is a signature away from being officially finalized."

The 28-year-old Hjelle is in his fourth major-league season. In 2025, he's pitched to a 4.66 ERA in six appearances for the Giants.