Major League Baseball is investigating abuse allegations made against longtime shortstop Omar Vizquel by his ex-wife Blanca, according to The Athletic's Katie Strang and Ken Rosenthal. "While Omar Vizquel has not been employed by a Major League organization for some time, we are aware of the allegations and will continue to look into them," the league told The Athletic in a statement.

Strang and Rosenthal's comprehensive reporting includes an interview with Blanca and friends and neighbors, as well as insight into MLB's probe and past reports from witnesses and police summaries. (Readers should be warned that the article goes into detail about Vizquel's alleged abuse, of both the physical and emotional variety, over a multi-year span.)

The league originally investigated Vizquel, 53, after he was arrested in 2016 over fourth-degree assault. Blanca later dropped those charges, alleging that Vizquel threatened her with financial ruin to force her cooperation. Blanca left Vizquel in August 2020, driving from Arizona to a women's shelter in Texas. She filed for divorce a week later.

Domestic violence victims stay with their abusers for various reasons, including "financial need, lack of another place to go, as well as reported lack of help from law enforcement," according to researchers. Those same factors can cause abuse victims to either not pursue or not proceed with legal action.

Vizquel, an 11-time Gold Glove winner who is in his fourth year on the Hall of Fame ballot, has also been investigated by the league for an incident he had with a team employee while managing the Chicago White Sox's Double-A affiliate in Birmingham in 2019. Vizquel lost his job after that season.

(The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233, or by logging onto thehotline.org.)