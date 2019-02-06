MLB investigation of Mariners finds 'no credible evidence' of discrimination after ex-director's allegations

In November, Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto and manager Scott Servais (among others) were accused of racism by Dr. Lorena Martin, formerly the team's director of high performance. Major League Baseball announced it would investigate Dr. Martin's claims, which included Dipoto making derogatory remarks about Latin ballplayers.

On Wednesday, MLB announced its independent investigation had concluded. The law firm Epstein Becker Green interviewed Dr. Martin and 16 other potential witnesses but did not find "credible evidence" to support Dr. Martin's claims, per a league-issued press release:

The firm did not uncover credible evidence that the Mariners, or any of its employees, violated Major League Baseball's Workplace Code of Conduct, or applicable anti-discrimination law, in the treatment of Dr. Martin or the termination of her employment. The investigation also concluded that there is no credible evidence to support Dr. Martin's claim that Mariners' employees, including Jerry Dipoto, Scott Servais, or Andy McKay, made any of the comments attributed to them in her public statement or subsequent lawsuit.

Don't expect this to be the final word on the matter. As noted above, Dr. Martin filed a wrongful termination suit in December, alleging she had "went to team owners John Stanton and Buck Ferguson and CEO Kevin Mather as far back as March to complain about alleged discriminatory treatment," per the Seattle Times.

Nonetheless, MLB concluded its statement by writing it will issue no further comment on the matter due to the aforementioned ongoing lawsuit.