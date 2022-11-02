A game-used bat from Ty Cobb's rookie season with the Detroit Tigers in 1905 is up for sale on Grey Flannel Auctions. The website describes it as the "earliest known and best in existence" bat that belonged to Cobb -- who is one of the biggest names in MLB history.

"The bat shows evidence of outstanding use with a slight crack on the upper handle. Ball marks can be seen on the right and back barrel," reads the item description. "Cleat marks can be seen on all sides of the upper barrel. Areas on the left, right and back barrel have been lightly planed to receive factory side writing and additional factory notations. There appears to be remnants of a tape application on the lower handle."

Cobb was born in Narrows, Ga. in 1886 and was given the nickname "The Georgia Peach" during his career as a professional baseball player. His MLB debut was on August 30, 1905. He went on to spend 22 seasons with the Tigers, the last six of which he spent as the team's player-manager. Cobb spent his two final seasons playing for the Philadelphia A's, who are now the Oakland Athletics.

He set about 90 records during his 24 seasons in MLB, including highest career batting average (.366), most batting titles (12) and most times stealing home (54) -- those three records still stand. Cobb was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 1936 -- the first ever Hall of Fame class, which also included Walter Johnson, Christy Mathewson, Honus Wagner, and Babe Ruth.

Cobb memorabilia has proven to be quite popular in the collectors community. Last year, a game-used bat sold for $1.1 million in a private sale. PSA gave that bat -- which Cobb used for seven seasons -- a perfect GU 10 score.

He died at the age of 74 in 1961, but Cobb is still a very popular sports figure. Even his false teeth have been a sought after item. In September, his dentures were up for auction at SCP Auctions and sold for $18,840.