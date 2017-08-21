MLB Little League Classic: Handshake line and other takeaways from Cards-Pirates

An uplifting baseball first took place on Sunday night, as the Cardinals and Pirates took part in the Little League Classic in Williamsport, Penn. Williamsport is of course the site of the ongoing Little League World Series, and for the first time two big-league teams went at it at in BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. Speaking of which, check out this excellent exterior:

The Pirates prevailed by a score of 6-3 (box score), but that was just part of the story. Let's have a look at some takeaways from this certifiable baseball celebration:

1. The uniforms looked excellent

After hanging out with Little Leaguers all day on Sunday and watching some LLWS action ...

The Dominican team with Carlos Martinez #MLBLittleLeagueClassic pic.twitter.com/WVlxnUjeS3 — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) August 20, 2017

The Cards and Buccos got down to business. And they looked good doing so ...

The jerseys for tonight's game! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/q5MWhpfTpq — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 20, 2017

And ...

That's an advance look at the unis these two teams will brandish during Players Weekend next week, Aug. 25-27. Best of all, players will wear nicknames on their jerseys for Players Weekend. The Cards and Pirates also did that for the Little League Classic ...

Davehuman? Davehuman, people.

2. The Little Leaguers got to be on the field for pregame introductions

Sixteen teams are in Williamsport for the LLWS, and every player for every team was on the field for the player introductions ...

Wonder how many of the Little Leaguers will make it to the show one day? pic.twitter.com/Gg6a6B0GKO — Dan Shulman (@DShulman_ESPN) August 20, 2017

And needless to say they stuck around for the game ...

3. The ceremonial first pitch was really cool

Given the unique nature of this event, you had to figure the ceremonial first pitch would be, you know, unique. And indeed it was ...

Representatives from all 16 #LLWS clubs team up to deliver the ceremonial first pitch in the #MLBLittleLeagueClassic on @ESPN. pic.twitter.com/1AXogVQiya — MLB (@MLB) August 20, 2017

Yep, one member from each of the 16 LLWS teams lined up for a relay, which culminated in the ceremonial first pitch (strike, we'll call it). That's a great idea that involves a lot of the kids and calls upon some baseball skills. That's something those 16 young men will never forget.

4. The game featured three players who played in the Little League World Series

Yep, three rostered big leaguers in Williamsport on Sunday night. On the Cardinals, we've got outfielder Randal Grichuk and right-hander Lance Lynn ...

Recognize these guys? Lance Lynn and Randal Grichuk both played in the Little League World Series as kids. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/cwISliglpx — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) August 19, 2017

For the Pirates, infielder Max Moroff made the LLWS back in 2005 ...

He caught that way-cool ceremonial pitch noted above. All three of these alums were honored on Sunday ...

Oh, and before we take leave of this sub-topic ...

Lance Lynn's best memory of the Little League World Series: meeting kids from other countries and teaching them to say bad words in English. — Jim Hayes (@TheCatOnFox) August 18, 2017

5. Josh Bell hit the first home run in the Little League Classic

The first dinger in Little League Classic history? It comes courtesy of Pirates first baseman Josh Bell ...

That's Bell's 21st homer of the season.

6. Yep, there was a handshake line

In true Little League form, the Cardinals and Pirates following the last out queued up and and busted out the sportsmanship, just like the kids do after every game ...

Good show, men.

7. Josh Harrison and Tommy Pham had the best shoes

As implied above, the Players Weekend vibe on display allows players to add some personal flourishes to their on-field looks. Suffice it to say, Harrison and Pham made the most of the opportunity. First up, Harrison's cleats ...

And Pham's ...

Here are @TphamLV's shoes. Decorated by Lamarion (age 7) and Chloe (age 5), both who are being treated for cancer at @STLChildrens. pic.twitter.com/MFjeREMY2X — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 21, 2017

Nicely done and very much in keeping with the spirit of the day.

8. This must become an annual event

During his third-inning appearance on the ESPN broadcast, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred offered some encouraging words for those who (rightly) thought this was a terrific addition to the schedule ...

Rob Manfred said he's hopeful to make the Little League Classic an annual event. If that's the case, MLB teams involved would rotate. — Anthony Castrovince (@castrovince) August 20, 2017

Amen to that. The interactions among the Little Leaguers and big leaguers was the highlight, but the game itself was compelling just on atmospherics alone. That had much to do with this ...

Smallest capacity of any stadium to host an @MLB game. Huge impact on the sport's present -- and future. @MLBNetwork pic.twitter.com/uYbXKCSxZg — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 21, 2017

The intimacy was something to behold. Every ball off the bat sounded like a rifle report. You could see cars driving in the background. You could see neighboring rooftops, mountains in the distance. The best baseball players in the world were leaning along the dugout railing all game long, taking it in.

Mostly, though, it was fun, and that's what baseball's supposed to be. On Sunday night, it was as fun as it's been in a long time.