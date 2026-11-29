The uncertain 2026-27 Major League Baseball offseason is fully underway. The ongoing collective bargaining agreement negotiations and the near-certainty of an owner-implemented lockout at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 1 loom over all, and have led to a flurry of trades and especially free agent signings. That was certainly the case leading up to the 2021-22 lockout, and it is the case again this year.

On Saturday alone, the Atlanta Braves re-signed Mauricio Dubón and Tyler Mahle, the Toronto Blue Jays landed Adrian Morejon, the New York Mets signed Alex Vesia and extended Carson Benge, and the White Sox signed Nick Martinez. Our top six, 11 of our top 16, and 33 of our top 50 free agents had already signed coming into Sunday.

Thanks to the hastened pace created by the likely lockout, offseason rumors and transactions are flowing. Here are the latest rumors and moves from around the league.