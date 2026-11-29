Reds sign Montas
The Reds are rolling the dice on veteran righty Frankie Montas. The Reds and Montas have agreed to a one-year contract worth $5 million, reports the New York Post. He can earn another $4.5 million in incentives. Montas, 33, impressed during a showcase for scouts earlier this month. He is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery and has not pitched in an MLB game since August 2025.
Hunter Greene will miss most or all of 2027 following his second career Tommy John surgery, so Montas joins Andrew Abbott and Chase Burns as the only locks for Cincinnati's rotation. Nick Lodolo will also have a spot as long as he's healthy. Rhett Lowder and Brandon Williamson are next in line. The Reds may not be done adding to their rotation this offseason.