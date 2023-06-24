Saturday and Sunday, the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals will square off for a two-game series in London. It is the second London Series staged by Major League Baseball after the Red Sox and Yankees played a pair of games in 2019. This time around, it appears the Cardinals will be at less than full strength.

First off, Sunday's starting pitcher Jack Flaherty has been scratched due to hip discomfort (via Derrick Goold). The Cardinals haven't named a starter for Sunday, but it'll be a bit more complicated than if this game were taking place in Chicago or St. Louis. The travel overseas might end up preventing the Cards from flying in a minor-leaguer, for example. Manager Oli Marmol said Saturday that Flaherty's injury is not enough to land him on the IL (via Jeff Jones).

Also, there's an illness sweeping through the Cardinals' clubhouse, apparently, with reliever Jordan Hick, second baseman Nolan Gorman and outfielder Jordan Walker among those who havei been affected.

The Cardinals might end up having to piece these two games together as a result.

Entering the weekend series, the Cardinals sit in last place in the NL Central with a 31-44 record, 9 1/2 games out of first. They've won four of their last five games.

Over in the other dugout, the Cubs appear mediocre at 36-38, but they've won 10 of their last 12 games to surge to within striking distance (four games out) in the NL Central.

Saturday's game in London starts at 1:10 p.m. ET on Fox while Sunday's is set for 10:10 a.m. ET on ESPN.