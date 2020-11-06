The 2020 MLB season is over and the Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions. Though teams played just 60 regular season games in this unusual season, we saw some dugout turnover in the offseason. A few managers were let go soon after the season ended. Those positions have since been filled.

The Boston Red Sox completed this winter's managerial line swap by rehiring Alex Cora, just a week after his season-long suspension ended. Before that, the Chicago White Sox hired 76-year-old Tony La Russa and the Tigers named AJ Hinch as their new manager ... again, just days after his season-long suspension for the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal concluded. Below, you'll find all of the changes involving teams and skippers.

MLB Managerial Openings