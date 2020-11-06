The 2020 MLB season is over and the Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions. Though teams played just 60 regular season games in this unusual season, we saw some dugout turnover in the offseason. A few managers were let go soon after the season ended. Those positions have since been filled.
The Boston Red Sox completed this winter's managerial line swap by rehiring Alex Cora, just a week after his season-long suspension ended. Before that, the Chicago White Sox hired 76-year-old Tony La Russa and the Tigers named AJ Hinch as their new manager ... again, just days after his season-long suspension for the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal concluded. Below, you'll find all of the changes involving teams and skippers.
|The Tigers named Hinch their new manager on Oct. 30, two days after his suspension for his involvement in the Astros sign-stealing scandal ended. It is a multi-year contract, the team confirmed. Former manager Ron Gardenhire, 63, retired in September due to health concerns.
|La Russa, 76, hasn't managed since winning the 2011 World Series with the Cardinals. He jumps past Astros skipper Dusty Baker (age 71) for the title of the oldest manager in baseball. The oldest manager in MLB history was Connie Mack, who worked until he was 87.
|Cora was fired in the wake of the sign-stealing scandals was fired prior to the 2020 season. The league suspended Cora for one year. Now that he's served his suspension, a return to the Red Sox dugout is very much a possibility. Cora guided the Red Sox to the World Series title in 2018. The other finalist for the gig was believed to be Sam Fuld.