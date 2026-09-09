With the 2026 Major League Baseball regular season well into its final month, most of our attention is on the various and sundry playoff races. Nothing wrong with that, but let's set aside some headspace for the unemployment line -- how long it will be and who will populate it.

We speak, of course, of MLB managers and which of these dugout leaders may be in peril depending upon how September and even the postseason play out. If you enjoy and appreciate being one of just 30 MLB managers presently occupying the planet, then it's not a list you want to be on.

Now, beleaguered skippers of baseball, assume the position and brandish your résumés. We'll proceed in alphabetical order and won't be including Mets interim Andy Green, who's already said he'll return to a front-office role at the end of the season. Onward …

Craig Albernaz, Orioles

Baltimore's problem is Mike Elias and his ongoing inability to build a contending roster, but Albernaz is at risk in his first season on the job. The O's made a managerial change after last season in order to improve their chances of a rebound campaign in 2026. That hasn't really happened in terms of wins and losses, although they're still very much in the hunt for the final playoff spot on the American League side. If they miss out on the postseason and finish below .500, will Albernaz take the fall after only one year? Probably not, but it's possible.

Job status: Almost certainly safe

Aaron Boone, Yankees

This is something of an annual exercise with Boone, and the expectation is that he's safe. That's especially the case given that he's under contract through 2027. That said, Boone has been on the job since the start of the 2018 season, and he has yet to hoist the World Series trophy. The Yankees are all but a lock to return to the playoffs, but ceding the division title to the Rays plus a first-round washout in October could lead to some Boone speculation. Again.

Job status: Almost certainly safe

Joe Espada, Astros

The Astros are not good, but they do lead the AL West. As for their roster deficiencies, it's hard to pin much of it on Espada, who's helped the team punch above its expected weight for most of his tenure. GM Dana Brown is now former GM Dana Brown, and owner Jim Crane appears increasingly confident in his ability to know better than actual baseball people within the organization. All of this adds up to a likely departure for Espada when his contract expires at the end of the season. He seems the type to get another opportunity elsewhere.

Job status: Almost certainly gone

Mark Kotsay, Athletics

Kotsay is under contract through 2028, but consider some other factors. To wit, the A's have been terrible this season despite expectations of fringe contention (they have the worst run differential in MLB by a mile); their current run differential is very close to how many games Kotsay is under .500 for his managerial career; and the A's recently parted ways with their long-time lead executive. It's frankly hard to understand how Kotsay is still employed.

Job status: Who can even tell at this point

Torey Lovullo, Diamondbacks

Lovullo has a strong relationship with the D-backs front office, and he's won a pennant with Arizona. Still, the D-backs under Lovullo are at risk of missing the playoffs for a third straight year. Doing so may lead to calls for change in the dugout, especially given the respectable spending levels from ownership. Potentially, there's a lot riding on the D-backs-Padres battle for the third wild-card spot in the National League.

Job status: Probably safe

Don Mattingly, Phillies

The Phillies have thrived under Mattingly's watch since being appointed the interim manager just 28 games into the season. The question now is whether he'll get the permanent job this offseason. The Phillies are highly likely to make the playoffs for a fifth straight year, so Mattingly's status could depend on how deep a run they make. Some in the organization are said to have eyes for former Red Sox manager Alex Cora, but could they justify parting with an interim who, say, leads them to the NLCS or beyond?

Job status: Up in the air

Matt Quatraro, Royals

He's probably fine because his contract runs through 2029. That said, the Royals are in last place and will have a losing record for the second straight year under Quatraro. He needs to rebound in 2027, but he'll likely keep his job for now.

Job status: Probably safe

John Schneider, Blue Jays

From pushing the Dodgers to the absolute brink in the World Series to the hot seat? It's an unlikely journey, but it reflects Toronto's disappointing 2026. The Jays, despite their struggles this year, are very much in the thick of the hunt for the third AL wild-card spot (lowest of low bars, that). If they snare it, Schneider's surely safe, but if they don't? You'll recall Schneider was on thin ice going into the 2025 season, so he's not that far removed from uncertain ground.

Job status: Probably safe

Craig Stammen, Padres

Stammen's actually done a solid job in San Diego this season with a roster that's getting old in some spots and has been injured in others. He's probably safe. However, if the Pads miss the postseason for the first time since 2023, then perhaps lead exec AJ Preller will seek to put some padding between himself and the firing line by moving on from Stammen. It's a tight race for that final wild-card spot in the NL, so this one could come down to the wire.

Job status: Probably safe

Kurt Suzuki, Angels

Suzuki's first season has not gone swimmingly to say the least. Right now, the 2026 Angels are on pace to log the worst winning percentage in franchise history. That's not all Suzuki's fault, as the organization has been in bad shape for years, but he bears some responsibility. As well, the firing of former GM Perry Minasian, who hired Suzuki, and the change in ownership show that change is very much afoot in Anaheim. Suzuki's also on a one-year contract.

Job status: Almost certainly gone

Tony Vitello, Giants

The Giants are bad, and Vitello, in the early weeks of his tenure, had some roundly embarrassing missteps after making the unprecedented leap from the college ranks to MLB. However, things have gradually improved, and head of baseball ops Buster Posey recently said he wants Vitello back in the San Fran dugout for 2027. Whether Vitello wants to be back is potentially another matter. While such votes of confidence mean something right up until the moment they mean nothing, Vitello is likely fine for now.

Job status: Probably safe

Dan Wilson, Mariners

Yes, the Mariners made it to Game 7 of the ALCS last season, but the 2026 campaign -- into which they came with World Series aspirations -- has been one of the most disappointing in franchise history. This all reflects poorly on Wilson, whose handling of the bullpen and when to go to it has often been ham-fisted. The M's have also been a poor baserunning team in 2026, and that reflects upon the manager. Yes, for those counting, that's four AL West skippers on the hot seat.

Job status: In danger