Monday was a drama-filled day on the MLB managerial front. Three teams hired new managers in a two-hour span, including one club that did not begin the day with a vacancy. In a shocking move, the Cubs landed Craig Counsell as their new manager, signing him after he spent nine seasons in charge of the division rival Brewers. Counsell will take over for David Ross, who was fired by Chicago to make room for Counsell.
The Mets, who were considered the favorites to land Counsell, ended up hiring Carlos Mendoza. The Guardians, meanwhile, tabbed Stephen Vogt as Terry Francona's replacement.
Four MLB manager jobs remain open with the Padres, Astros, Brewers and Angels still seeking new skippers.
On the executive front, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox made executive changes in-season, firing Chaim Bloom and Rick Hahn, respectively. The Red Sox have hired former reliever Craig Breslow, while the White Sox have already named Chris Getz as Hahn's successor. Mets GM Billy Eppler stepped down after MLB reportedly opened an investigation into the Mets' use of "phantom" IL stints. The Marlins, fresh off their playoff run, have parted ways with GM Kim Ng after just three years and hired Peter Bendix from the Rays.
You can be certain that more changes are coming across the league. CBS Sports will be chronicling them all below -- in both, a handy table format, as well as a team-by-team breakdown of who they've interviewed and hired. Consider this your one-stop shop for all GM and managerial news.
|Team
|Name
|Status
|News
|Chaim Bloom (executive)
|Fired
|Craig Breslow has been hired as chief baseball officer.
|Stephen Vogt (manager)
|Hired
|Vogt takes over the role from Terry Francona, who retired at the end of the 2023 MLB season. Vogt, 39, is a recently retired catcher and played in MLB until 2022. He will be the second-youngest manager in the league, behind only Oli Marmol of the Cardinals.
|Jeff Greenberg (executive)
|Hired
|The Tigers hired Jeff Greenberg as their new GM on Sept. 26.
|Dusty Baker (manager)
|Retired
|Baker announced he is retiring on Oct. 25. The Astros are still looking for his replacement.
|Phil Nevin (manager)
|Will not return
|The Angels will not bring Nevin back in 2024, and the Angels' search for a new manager remains ongoing.
|Craig Counsell (manager)
|Left for Cubs
|Counsell was hired by the division rival Cubs on Nov. 6 after spending nine seasons with the Brewers. Milwaukee will search for a new manager.
|David Stearns (executive)
|Hired
|The Mets hired Stearns officially on Oct. 2. He had previously been a high-ranking member in the Brewers front office from 2019-23.
|Carlos Mendoza (manager)
|Hired
|The Mets were linked to Craig Counsell for weeks, but the ex-Brewers skipper ultimately landed with the Cubs. The Mets, meanwhile, hired Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza to lead their 2024 squad.
|Billy Eppler (executive)
|Resigned
|Eppler resigned from his GM role on Oct. 5 after MLB reportedly opened an investigation into the Mets' usage of phantom IL stints.
|Aaron Boone (manager)
|Will return in 2024
|The Yankees are expected to retain Boone for the 2024 season.
|Bob Melvin (manager)
|Hired
|The Giants fired Gabe Kapler on Sept. 29 after failing to make the postseason for the third time in four tries. In late October, they hired Melvin to replace him. The veteran manager had been with the division-rival Padres for the last two seasons.
|Peter Bendix (executive)
|Hired
|The Marlins hired Bendix from the cross-state Rays to run their baseball ops department. This comes after Kim Ng, whose contract was up after the 2023 season, announced she would not return to the organization. Ng was the first woman to serve as a GM in MLB history.
|Bob Melvin (manager)
|Parted ways
|Melvin accepted the Giants' managerial post after being allowed to interview for the job by the Padres.
|Craig Counsell (manager)
|Hired
|Counsell took the Cubs job in the most surprising move of the offseason to date. He will take over for David Ross, who was under contract through next season and got a vote of confidence from team brass at the end of the 2023 regular season.