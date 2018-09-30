MLB manager tracker, hot seat rumors: Royals keeping Ned Yost for another season
Keep checking back for the latest rumors, firings and hires around the MLB managerial carousel
The Texas Rangers fired manager Jeff Banister not long ago, kicking off what could be a busy offseason in terms of managerial changes.
At least a handful of other teams are rumored to be contemplating changes, with decisions expected over the next week or two. Below, you'll find all of the changes and rumors that mark the changeover from the 2018 to 2019 Major League Baseball season.
Check in here throughout the winter to keep up on the latest managerial switches and rumors.
|Team
|Name
|Status
|News
|Buck Showalter
|Hot seat
|Showalter is expected to be dismissed at season's end following one of the worst seasons in franchise history, suffering a record 110-plus losses.
|Jim Riggleman
|Hot seat
|The Reds have started their managerial search, interviewing a number of current Reds employees and coaches . Riggleman is among those who will audition for the job, along with former Red Sox and Blue Jays skipper John Farrell.
|Ned Yost
|Safe
|Jon Morosi reports that Yost and the Royals have agreed to a one-year contract extension that will keep him in K.C. for the 2019 season. It will be his 10th season with the Royals.
|Mike Scioscia
|Hot seat
|Scioscia, MLB's longest-tenured manager, had been expected to step down and retire at season's end. Yet recent comments suggest he wants to continue on with the Angels . There's no indication from the team they want that to happen.
|Don Mattingly
|Safe
|Marlins CEO and part-owner Derek Jeter told reporters that Mattingly will be back to manager the team in 2019. Jeter on the vote of confidence: " He's under contract, right? "
|Mickey Callaway
|Safe
|Assistant GM John Ricco told reporters he would "fully anticipate" Callaway returning in 2019. The 2018 season is Callaway's first as a big-league manager.
|Mike Shildt
|Extended
|Shildt, who took over on an interim basis when Mike Matheny was fired, earned a multiyear extension by guiding the Cardinals back into contention.
|Jeff Banister
|Out
|Banister was dismissed with a year remaining on his contract despite overseeing two division titles in his three full seasons on the job. Here are 10 options Texas could consider for the managerial opening.
|John Gibbons
|Out
|The Blue Jays formally announced that Gibbons will not return as the team's manager in 2019.
