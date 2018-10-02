MLB manager tracker, hot seat rumors: Twins fire Paul Molitor after four seasons

The Texas Rangers fired manager Jeff Banister not long ago, kicking off what could be a busy offseason in terms of managerial changes.

At least a handful of other teams are rumored to be contemplating changes, with decisions expected over the next week or two. Below, you'll find all of the changes and rumors that mark the changeover from the 2018 to 2019 Major League Baseball season.

MLB 2018 MANAGERIAL TRACKER
TeamNameStatusNews
Buck ShowalterHot seatShowalter is expected to be dismissed at season's end  following one of the worst seasons in franchise history, suffering a record 110-plus losses.
Jim RigglemanHot seatThe Reds have started their managerial search, interviewing a number of current Reds employees and coaches . Riggleman is among those who will audition for the job, along with former Red Sox and Blue Jays skipper John Farrell. 
Ned YostSafeJon Morosi reports that Yost and the Royals have agreed to a one-year contract extension that will keep him in K.C. for the 2019 season. It will be his 10th season with the Royals.
Mike SciosciaOutScioscia, MLB's longest-tenured manager, announced he will not return to the team following his 19th season at the helm.
Paul MolitorOutMolitor was fired by the Twins on Oct. 2 after four seasons at helm. he had two years remaining on his contract.
Don MattinglySafeMarlins CEO and part-owner Derek Jeter told reporters that Mattingly will be back to manager the team in 2019. Jeter on the vote of confidence: " He's under contract, right? "
Mickey CallawaySafeAssistant GM John Ricco told reporters he would "fully anticipate" Callaway returning in 2019. The 2018 season is Callaway's first as a big-league manager.
Mike ShildtExtendedShildt, who took over on an interim basis when Mike Matheny was fired, earned a multiyear extension by guiding the Cardinals back into contention.
Jeff BanisterOutBanister was dismissed  with a year remaining on his contract despite overseeing two division titles in his three full seasons on the job. Here are 10 options Texas could consider for the managerial opening.
John GibbonsOutThe Blue Jays formally announced that Gibbons will not return as the team's manager in 2019.
