The Texas Rangers became Major League Baseball's first team to complete a managerial change on Friday night, officially announcing that Skip Schumaker will take over in the dugout. Texas had previously announced a parting of ways with Bruce Bochy, the future Hall of Fame skipper who guided the franchise to its first (and to date only) World Series title in 2023.

Schumaker may be the first new manager hired before Opening Day 2026, but he won't be the last. As of Saturday, seven other managerial posts are either vacant or currently held by interim skippers who seem unlikely to last the winter.

While that's an unusually large amount of turnover, you shouldn't fret. Below, CBS Sports will monitor all the latest happenings on the managerial front, all the way until the last one is filled.

Let's get to it.