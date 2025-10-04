MLB manager tracker: Rangers hire Skip Schumaker, but seven other teams remain in search mode
It's going to be a busy offseason for managerial candidates
The Texas Rangers became Major League Baseball's first team to complete a managerial change on Friday night, officially announcing that Skip Schumaker will take over in the dugout. Texas had previously announced a parting of ways with Bruce Bochy, the future Hall of Fame skipper who guided the franchise to its first (and to date only) World Series title in 2023.
Schumaker may be the first new manager hired before Opening Day 2026, but he won't be the last. As of Saturday, seven other managerial posts are either vacant or currently held by interim skippers who seem unlikely to last the winter.
While that's an unusually large amount of turnover, you shouldn't fret. Below, CBS Sports will monitor all the latest happenings on the managerial front, all the way until the last one is filled.
Let's get to it.
|Team
|Name
|Status
|News
|Skip Schumaker
|Hired
|Schumaker was hired to replace Bruce Bochy on Oct. 3.
|Ron Washington, Ray Montgomery
|Fired
|The Angels announced that neither Washington nor Montgomery, who served on an interim basis during Washington's medical leave, will return.
|Bob Melvin
|Fired
|The Giants announced that Melvin will depart after two disappointing seasons at the helm.
|Brian Snitker
|Retired
|Snitker, who had been Atlanta's skipper for parts of 10 seasons, has stepped away from his post to serve in an advisory role.
|Miguel Cairo
|Interim
|The Nationals recently hired a new top baseball operations executive, in Paul Toboni, and he's expected to hire a new manager.
|Warren Schaeffer
|Interim
|The Rockies are expected to hire new baseball operations leadership before pursuing a new manager.
|Tony Mansolino
|Interim
|The Orioles are expected to hire a new manager.
|Rocco Baldelli
|Fired
|The Twins dismissed Baldelli after spending seven seasons at the helm.