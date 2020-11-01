The 2020 MLB season is over and the Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions. Though teams played just 60 regular season games in this unusual season, there will be some dugout turnover in the offseason. A few managers were let go soon after the season ended.

Recently, the Chicago White Sox hired 76-year-old Tony La Russa and the Tigers named AJ Hinch as their new manager just days after his season-long suspension for the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal concluded. Below, you'll find all of the changes and rumors surrounding teams and skippers.

Check in here throughout the next few weeks as we will keep this updated with the latest news leading up to the postseason. We'll continue updating throughout the offseason.

MLB Managerial Openings