MLB manager tracker, rumors: Carlos Beltran only interested in Mets gig; Cubs interviewing Gabe Kapler

Several teams are looking for new managers following the 2019 season. The Padres, Cubs, Pirates, Giants, Royals, Angels, Mets, and Phillies are all searching for a new skipper in what's shaping up to be a busy offseason on the managerial carousel. The new vacancies mean at least eight teams will have new managers in 2020.

