MLB manager tracker, rumors: Carlos Beltran only interested in Mets gig; Cubs interviewing Gabe Kapler
Here are the latest rumors, firings and hires around the world of baseball
Several teams are looking for new managers following the 2019 season. The Padres, Cubs, Pirates, Giants, Royals, Angels, Mets, and Phillies are all searching for a new skipper in what's shaping up to be a busy offseason on the managerial carousel. The new vacancies mean at least eight teams will have new managers in 2020.
Below, you'll find all of the changes and rumors surrounding teams and skippers.
|Team
|OUT
|IN
|LATEST NEWS
|Bruce Bochy
|--
|Earlier this year Bochy, 64, announced he will retire following the season. He is the longest tenured manager in baseball. In September, he became is the 11th manager in MLB history with 2,000 wins. The Giants are likely to interview at least six managerial candidates and reportedly have an interview set with ex-Phillies skipper Gabe Kapler.
|Andy Green
|--
|The Padres fired Green after four seasons with San Diego. Under Green, the Padres went 274-366 and never finished higher than fourth place in the NL West. After spending the last few years rebuilding, the Padres look ready to take the necessary steps toward being a contender. The Padres job figures to be very attractive to managerial candidates. MLB.com Jon Morosi reports the team is "expected" to hire a manager with previous MLB managerial experience.
|Ned Yost
|--
|A week before the end of the 2019 season, the Royals announced that Yost will retire at the end of the campaign. Yost, 64, will finish his career as the franchise's all-time leader in managerial wins, with 744 and counting after taking the helm in 2010. He also guided Kansas City to back-to-back pennants and the 2015 World Series title. Former Cardinals manager and current Royals special assistant Mike Matheny is the favorite to replace Yost as the Royals manager for 2020.
|Joe Maddon
|--
|The Cubs announced on the final day of the regular season that Joe Maddon would not return. They've since been connected to various names, ranging from Joe Girardi (who is interested in the job) to David Ross to internal candidates like Mark Loretta and Will Venable. Chicago is reportedly set to sit down with ex-Phillies manager Gabe Kapler and Astros bench coach Joe Espada for interviews this week.
|Clint Hurdle
|--
|The Pirates parted ways with Clint Hurdle at season's end. Hurdle had recently said he had received assurance he would return for the 2020 season. Clearly something changed in the past few days. Hurdle was with Pittsburgh since the start of the 2011 season and would've been the longest-tenured manager in baseball had he returned in 2020. Among those interested in the position is former Pirates catcher Jason Kendall, reports Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
|Brad Ausmus
|--
|The Angels and Brad Ausmus went their separate ways at season's end. Joe Maddon is the favorite for the job and the Angels have interviewed the ex-Cubs skipper.
|Mickey Callaway
|--
|The Mets announced that Mickey Callaway will not be back for a third season as manager. Callaway went 163-161 (.503) during his two seasons. New York has a variety of candidates lined up, including Joe Girardi. According to MLB.com's Nathalie Alonso, Carlos Beltran would only interview with the Mets about an opening.
|Gabe Kapler
|--
|The Phillies dismissed Gabe Kapler on Oct. 11 following several days of deliberations. MLB.com's Jon Morosi hears the team is likely to hire a manager with prior MLB experience. The Phillies are set to interview veteran skipper Dusty Baker.
