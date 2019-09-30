MLB manager tracker, rumors, carousel: Angels, Cubs, Pirates jobs open with Brad Ausmus, Joe Maddon, Clint Hurdle out

Several teams parted ways with their managers before the 2019 Major League Baseball regular season came to a conclusion, and a few more few more followed suit on Sunday and Monday. The Padres, Cubs, Pirates, Giants, Royals and Angels are all searching for a new skipper in what's shaping up to be a busy offseason in terms of the managerial carousel.

The new vacancies mean at least six teams will have new managers in 2020, and a handful of other teams are rumored to be contemplating changes. Below, you'll find all of the changes and rumors that mark the changeover from the 2019 to 2020 season.

Check in here throughout the next few weeks to keep up on the latest managerial switches and rumors.