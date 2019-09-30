MLB manager tracker, rumors, carousel: Angels, Cubs, Pirates jobs open with Brad Ausmus, Joe Maddon, Clint Hurdle out
Several teams parted ways with their managers before the 2019 Major League Baseball regular season came to a conclusion, and a few more few more followed suit on Sunday and Monday. The Padres, Cubs, Pirates, Giants, Royals and Angels are all searching for a new skipper in what's shaping up to be a busy offseason in terms of the managerial carousel.
The new vacancies mean at least six teams will have new managers in 2020, and a handful of other teams are rumored to be contemplating changes. Below, you'll find all of the changes and rumors that mark the changeover from the 2019 to 2020 season.
|Bruce Bochy
|--
|Earlier this year Bochy, 64, announced he will retire following the season. He is the longest tenured manager in baseball. In September, he became is the 11th manager in MLB history with 2,000 wins. The Giants have yet to announce Bochy's successor.
|Andy Green
|--
|The Padres fired Green after four seasons with San Diego. Under Green, the Padres went 274-366 and never finished higher than fourth place in the NL West. After spending the last few years rebuilding, the Padres look ready to take the necessary steps toward being a contender. The Padres job figures to be very attractive to managerial candidates.
|Ned Yost
|--
|A week before the end of the 2019 season, the Royals announced that Yost will retire at the end of the campaign. Yost, 64, will finish his career as the franchise's all-time leader in managerial wins, with 744 and counting after taking the helm in 2010. He also guided Kansas City to back-to-back pennants and the 2015 World Series title. Former Cardinals manager and current Royals special assistant Mike Matheny is the favorite to replace Yost as the Royals manager for 2020.
|Joe Maddon
|--
|The Cubs announced on the final day of the regular season that Joe Maddon would not be returning for the 2020 season. Maddon had a successful five-year run with Chicago, reaching the postseason four times and winning the 2016 World Series. Maddon's contract was up at the end of this season and it was speculated that his time with the organization would finish when it ran out.
|Clint Hurdle
|--
|The Pirates parted ways with Clint Hurdle at season's end. Hurdle had recently said he had received assurance he would return for the 2020 season. Clearly something changed in the past few days. Hurdle was with Pittsburgh since the start of the 2011 season and would've been the longest-tenured manager in baseball had he returned in 2020.
|Brad Ausmus
|--
|The Angels and Brad Ausmus went their separate ways at season's end. Ausmus took over in 2019 after the departure of Mike Scioscia. The Angels finished 72-90 in 2019, hitting the 90-loss mark for the first time since 1999. They also missed the playoffs for the fifth straight year.
