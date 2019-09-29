MLB manager tracker, rumors, carousel: Cubs, Pirates jobs open with Joe Maddon, Clint Hurdle out

The San Diego Padres fired manager Andy Green last Saturday, kicking off what could be a busy offseason in terms of managerial changes. The Cubs and Pirates became the latest teams with openings on Sunday. Chicago announced Joe Maddon's contract would not be extended beyond this season, ending his five-year run in Chicago. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, fired Clint Hurdle after a nine-year run.

The two new vacancies mean at least five teams will have new managers in 2020, and a handful of other teams are rumored to be contemplating changes. Below, you'll find all of the changes and rumors that mark the changeover from the 2019 to 2020 Major League Baseball season.

Check in here throughout the next few weeks to keep up on the latest managerial switches and rumors.