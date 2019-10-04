MLB manager tracker, rumors, carousel: Mets, Cubs and more begin search; Phillies to meet with Gabe Kapler
Several teams parted ways with their managers before the end 2019 Major League Baseball regular season, and a few more more followed suit on Sunday and Monday. The Padres, Cubs, Pirates, Giants, Royals, Angels and Mets are all searching for a new skipper in what's shaping up to be a busy offseason on the managerial carousel.
The new vacancies mean at least six teams will have new managers in 2020, and a few other teams are rumored to be contemplating changes. Below, you'll find all of the changes and rumors that mark the changeover from the 2019 to 2020 season.
|Bruce Bochy
|--
|Earlier this year Bochy, 64, announced he will retire following the season. He is the longest tenured manager in baseball. In September, he became is the 11th manager in MLB history with 2,000 wins. The Giants are likely to interview at least six managerial candidates.
|Andy Green
|--
|The Padres fired Green after four seasons with San Diego. Under Green, the Padres went 274-366 and never finished higher than fourth place in the NL West. After spending the last few years rebuilding, the Padres look ready to take the necessary steps toward being a contender. The Padres job figures to be very attractive to managerial candidates. MLB.com Jon Morosi reports the team is "expected" to hire a manager with previous MLB managerial experience.
|Ned Yost
|--
|A week before the end of the 2019 season, the Royals announced that Yost will retire at the end of the campaign. Yost, 64, will finish his career as the franchise's all-time leader in managerial wins, with 744 and counting after taking the helm in 2010. He also guided Kansas City to back-to-back pennants and the 2015 World Series title. Former Cardinals manager and current Royals special assistant Mike Matheny is the favorite to replace Yost as the Royals manager for 2020.
|Joe Maddon
|--
|The Cubs announced on the final day of the regular season that Joe Maddon would not return. They've since been connected to various names, ranging from Joe Girardi (who is interested in the job) to David Ross to internal candidates like Mark Loretta and Will Venable.
|Clint Hurdle
|--
|The Pirates parted ways with Clint Hurdle at season's end. Hurdle had recently said he had received assurance he would return for the 2020 season. Clearly something changed in the past few days. Hurdle was with Pittsburgh since the start of the 2011 season and would've been the longest-tenured manager in baseball had he returned in 2020. Among those interested in the position is former Pirates catcher Jason Kendall, reports Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
|Brad Ausmus
|--
|The Angels and Brad Ausmus went their separate ways at season's end. Despite rumors connecting them to Joe Maddon, they intend to interview a slew of candidates.
|Mickey Callaway
|--
|The Mets announced that Mickey Callaway will not be back for a third season as manager. Callaway went 163-161 (.503) during his two seasons. New York will begin its search for its 21st manager.
|--
|--
|The Phillies have not yet announced if Gabe Kapler will return as manager, and may not so until next week.
