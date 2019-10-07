MLB manager tracker, rumors, carousel: Mets, Cubs, Angels begin search; Phillies yet to make Gabe Kapler decision

Several teams are looking for new managers heading into the 2020 season. The Padres, Cubs, Pirates, Giants, Royals, Angels and Mets are all searching for a new skipper in what's shaping up to be a busy offseason on the managerial carousel. The new vacancies mean at least seven teams will have new managers in 2020, and the Phillies could possibly become the eighth team with an opening.

Below, you'll find all of the changes and rumors surrounding teams and skippers.

Check in here throughout the next few weeks as we will keep this updated with the latest news.