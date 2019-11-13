MLB manager tracker, rumors: Giants pick Gabe Kapler; Mets hire Carlos Beltran; Pirates still searching

The Pirates are the only team still looking for a new manager heading into the 2020 season, and there were eight total managerial openings following the 2019 campaign. The Angels (Joe Maddon), Phillies (Joe Girardi), Cubs (David Ross), Padres (Jayce Tingler), Royals (Mike Matheny), Mets (Carlos Beltran) and Giants (Gabe Kapler) made hires in recent weeks.

