MLB manager tracker, rumors: Giants pick Gabe Kapler; Mets hire Carlos Beltran; Pirates still searching
Here are the latest rumors, firings and hires around the world of baseball
The Pirates are the only team still looking for a new manager heading into the 2020 season, and there were eight total managerial openings following the 2019 campaign. The Angels (Joe Maddon), Phillies (Joe Girardi), Cubs (David Ross), Padres (Jayce Tingler), Royals (Mike Matheny), Mets (Carlos Beltran) and Giants (Gabe Kapler) made hires in recent weeks.
Below, you'll find all of the changes and rumors surrounding teams and skippers.
Check in here throughout the next few weeks as we will keep this updated with the latest news.
|Team
|OUT
|IN
|LATEST NEWS
|Joe Maddon
|David Ross
|The Cubs named former backstop David Ross as their next skipper. Ross had worked with the front office (and on television) since retiring after the 2016 World Series. The Cubs announced on the final day of the regular season that Joe Maddon would not return.
|Ned Yost
|Mike Matheny
|A week before the end of the 2019 season, the Royals announced that Yost will retire at the end of the campaign. Mike Matheny was the immediate front-runner for the opening in Kansas City, and the Royals hired the ex-Cardinals skipper on Oct. 31. Matheny, who managed the Cardinals for six-and-a-half seasons, joined Kansas City's organization in an adviser role last November.
|Brad Ausmus
|Joe Maddon
|The Angels and Brad Ausmus went their separate ways at season's end. Ex-Cubs skipper Joe Maddon agreed on a three-year deal to become the new manager.
|Mickey Callaway
|Carlos Beltran
|The Mets parted ways with Mickey Callaway, who went 163-161 (.503) during his two seasons. New York had a variety of candidates lined up, and settled on former player Carlos Beltran as their new skipper. Beltran, 42, spent seven of his 20 MLB seasons in Queens.
|Gabe Kapler
|Joe Girardi
|Philadelphia installed former Yankees manager Joe Girardi as its next skipper, per reports. Girardi had been one of three finalists, alongside Buck Showalter and Dusty Baker. The Phillies dismissed Gabe Kapler on Oct. 11 following several days of deliberations.
|Andy Green
|Jayce Tingler
|The Padres installed Jayce Tingler, formerly of the Rangers, as their new skipper, replacing Andy Green, whom they fired in September. Tingler had previously served in a capacity of roles for the Rangers, including outfield and baserunning coach. The Padres dismissed Green after four seasons with San Diego. Under Green, the Padres went 274-366 and never finished higher than fourth place in the NL West.
|Bruce Bochy
|Gabe Kapler
|The Giants hired former Phillies skipper Gabe Kapler after a lengthy process that saw them consider Astros bench coach Joe Espada. Kapler's job will be to replace Bruce Bochy, who had an historic run with the franchise. Earlier this year Bochy, 64, announced he will retire following the season. He was the longest tenured manager in baseball. In September, he became is the 11th manager in MLB history with 2,000 wins.
|Clint Hurdle
|--
|The Pirates parted ways with Clint Hurdle at season's end. Hurdle had recently said he had received assurance he would return for the 2020 season. Clearly something changed in the days before the move was made. Hurdle was with Pittsburgh since the start of the 2011 season and would've been the longest-tenured manager in baseball had he returned in 2020. The Pirates are also searching for a new GM, so the manager hire could take a while. Twins bench coach Derek Shelton recently interviewed for the job, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.
