MLB manager tracker, rumors: Mets hire Carlos Beltran; Pirates interested in Derek Shelton

Two teams are still looking for new managers following the 2019 season. The Pirates and Giants remain searching for a new skipper heading into the 2020 season, and there were eight total managerial openings following the 2019 campaign. The Angels (Joe Maddon), Phillies (Joe Girardi), Cubs (David Ross), Padres (Jayce Tingler), Royals (Mike Matheny) and Mets (Carlos Beltran) made hires in recent weeks.

Below, you'll find all of the changes and rumors surrounding teams and skippers.

