MLB manager tracker, rumors: Phillies to hire Joe Girardi; David Ross lands Cubs job
Here are the latest rumors, firings and hires around the world of baseball
Several teams are looking for new managers following the 2019 season. The Padres, Cubs, Pirates, Giants, Royals, Mets, and Phillies are still searching for a new skipper in what's shaping up to be a busy offseason on the managerial carousel. The Angels are no longer looking for a manager because they found one in ex-Cubs skipper Joe Maddon on Wednesday.
Below, you'll find all of the changes and rumors surrounding teams and skippers.
Check in here throughout the next few weeks as we will keep this updated with the latest news.
|Team
|OUT
|IN
|LATEST NEWS
|Brad Ausmus
|Joe Maddon
|The Angels and Brad Ausmus went their separate ways at season's end. Ex-Cubs skipper Joe Maddon has agreed on a three-year deal to become the new manager.
|Joe Maddon
|David Ross
|The Cubs will name former backstop David Ross as their next skipper. Ross had worked with the front office (and on television) since retiring after the 2016 World Series. The Cubs announced on the final day of the regular season that Joe Maddon would not return.
|Gabe Kapler
|Joe Girardi
|Philadelphia will install former Yankees manager Joe Girardi as their next skipper, per reports. Girardi had been one of three finalists, alongside Buck Showalter and Dusty Baker. The Phillies dismissed Gabe Kapler on Oct. 11 following several days of deliberations.
|Andy Green
|Jayce Tingler
|The Rangers will install Jayce Tingler, formerly of the Texas Rangers, as their new skipper, replacing Andy Green, whom they fired in September. Tingler had previously served in a capacity of roles for the Rangers, including outfield and baserunning coach. The Padres dismissed Green after four seasons with San Diego. Under Green, the Padres went 274-366 and never finished higher than fourth place in the NL West.
|Bruce Bochy
|--
|Earlier this year Bochy, 64, announced he will retire following the season. He is the longest tenured manager in baseball. In September, he became is the 11th manager in MLB history with 2,000 wins. The Giants are likely to interview at least six managerial candidates and reportedly have an interview set with ex-Phillies skipper Gabe Kapler.
|Ned Yost
|--
|A week before the end of the 2019 season, the Royals announced that Yost will retire at the end of the campaign. Yost, 64, will finish his career as the franchise's all-time leader in managerial wins, with 744 and counting after taking the helm in 2010. He also guided Kansas City to back-to-back pennants and the 2015 World Series title. Former Cardinals manager and current Royals special assistant Mike Matheny is the favorite to replace Yost as the Royals manager for 2020.
|Clint Hurdle
|--
|The Pirates parted ways with Clint Hurdle at season's end. Hurdle had recently said he had received assurance he would return for the 2020 season. Clearly something changed in the days before the move was made. Hurdle was with Pittsburgh since the start of the 2011 season and would've been the longest-tenured manager in baseball had he returned in 2020. Among those interested in the position is former Pirates catcher Jason Kendall, reports Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports that Pittsburgh is interested in interviewing Astros bench coach Joe Espada for their managerial vacancy.
|Mickey Callaway
|--
|The Mets announced that Mickey Callaway will not be back for a third season as manager. Callaway went 163-161 (.503) during his two seasons. New York has a variety of candidates lined up, including Joe Girardi. According to MLB.com's Nathalie Alonso, Carlos Beltran would only interview with the Mets about an opening.
