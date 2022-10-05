Major League Baseball is nearing the end of its regular season, meaning that some teams are about to embark on searches for their next manager. The Miami Marlins will be one of those clubs. The Marlins announced last month that longtime skipper Don Mattingly will not return next year, ending a seven-year run at the helm. The Chicago White Sox will be, too, as Tony La Russa announced he would not return in 2023 after two seasons at the helm because of health concerns.
Some other teams who may be hunting for a new manager this offseason include the Los Angeles Angels, the Texas Rangers, the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Philadelphia Phillies, each of whom fired their previous skippers during the course of the season. The Kansas City Royals could join them, depending on J.J. Picollo's opinion of Mike Matheny.
Below, CBS Sports will be keeping track of the manager carousel all offseason long. In other words, feel free to bookmark this page and return to it as often as your heart desires.
|Team
|Name
|Status
|News
|Tony La Russa
|Won't return for 2023
|La Russa announced he would not return as manager next season because of health concerns.
|Don Mattingly
|Won't return for 2023
|Mattingly will not return for the 2023 season, as announced on Sept. 25 .
|Phil Nevin
|Interim
|Nevin took over for Joe Maddon in June, but the Angels' winning percentage has been worse since.
|John Schneider
|Interim
|Schneider replaced Charlie Montoyo in July and Toronto has improved under his watch. The Jays made the playoffs in 2022 after missing out despite a 91-win season last year.
|Rob Thomson
|Interim
|The Phillies saw immediate improvement under Thomson, who took over for Joe Girardi in early June. The team has not made a decision on Thomson's full-time status, but he has led the squad to its first playoff appearance since 2011.
|Tony Beasley
|Interim
|Texas fired Chris Woodward in August after a 51-63 start. The team has had worse results under interim manager Tony Beasley.