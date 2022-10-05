Major League Baseball is nearing the end of its regular season, meaning that some teams are about to embark on searches for their next manager. The Miami Marlins will be one of those clubs. The Marlins announced last month that longtime skipper Don Mattingly will not return next year, ending a seven-year run at the helm. The Chicago White Sox will be, too, as Tony La Russa announced he would not return in 2023 after two seasons at the helm because of health concerns.

Some other teams who may be hunting for a new manager this offseason include the Los Angeles Angels, the Texas Rangers, the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Philadelphia Phillies, each of whom fired their previous skippers during the course of the season. The Kansas City Royals could join them, depending on J.J. Picollo's opinion of Mike Matheny.

Below, CBS Sports will be keeping track of the manager carousel all offseason long. In other words, feel free to bookmark this page and return to it as often as your heart desires.