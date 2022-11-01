Major League Baseball is nearing the end of the World Series, and teams are filling their managerial vacancies left and right. The Texas Rangers, Miami Marlins, and Kansas City Royals became the latest over the past few days, and the Chicago White Sox have reportedly found their replacement for Tony La Russa.
The Los Angeles Angels agreed to a one-year contract with Phil Nevin earlier in October, cementing him as their skipper for next season. The Philadelphia Phillies followed suit by giving interim skipper Rob Thomson a new deal after he led the club to the postseason. The Toronto Blue Jays also handed a new contract to their own interim skipper, in John Schneider. He too led Toronto the postseason. The Rangers and Marlins, meanwhile, hired Bruce Bochy and Skip Schumaker. On Sunday, the Royals announced the hiring of former Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro.
The White Sox were the last team remaining with an opening, but they are reportedly expected to bring in longtime Royals assistant Pedro Grifol as their new manager.
Below, CBS Sports will be keeping track of the manager carousel all offseason long. In other words, feel free to bookmark this page and return to it as often as your heart desires.
|Team
|Name
|Status
|News
|Matt Quatraro
|Hired
|The Royals dismissed Mike Matheny on Oct. 5, just weeks after firing longtime executive Dayton Moore. Nearly a month later, they've hired Matt Quatraro.
|Pedro Grifol
|Expected to be hired
|The White Sox are expected to hire Grifol, who spent the last 10 seasons as an assistant with the division rival Royals. Grifol would take over for Tony La Russa, who stepped down at the end of the 2022 season after dealing with health issues.
|Skip Schumaker
|Hired
|The Marlins parted ways with longtime skipper Don Mattingly in late September. They hired Schumaker, formerly the Cardinals bench coach, about a month later.
|Phil Nevin
|Extended
|Nevin took over for Joe Maddon in June, and the Angels won less frequently with him at the helm. Still, the Angels signed him to a one-year deal that will keep him in tow for 2023.
|John Schneider
|Extended
|Schneider replaced Charlie Montoyo in July and Toronto improved under his watch. The Jays made the playoffs in 2022 after missing out despite a 91-win season last year. Schneider received a new three-year pact in late October.
|Rob Thomson
|Extended
|The Phillies saw immediate improvement under Thomson, who took over for Joe Girardi in early June. The team signed him to a two-year deal after he led them to their first playoff appearance since 2011.
|Bruce Bochy
|Hired
|Texas fired Chris Woodward in August after a 51-63 start. The team has had worse results under interim manager Tony Beasley, leading them to hire three-time World Series champion Bruce Bochy in late October.