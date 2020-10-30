The 2020 MLB season is over and the Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions. Though teams played just 60 regular season games in this unusual season, there will be some dugout turnover in the offseason. Several managers were let go soon after the season ended.

Recently, the Chicago White Sox hired 76-year-old Tony La Russa and the Tigers named AJ Hinch as their new manager just days after his season-long suspension for the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal concluded. Below, you'll find all of the changes and rumors surrounding teams and skippers.

Check in here throughout the next few weeks as we will keep this updated with the latest news leading up to the postseason. We'll continue updating throughout the offseason.

MLB Managerial Openings

Team Name Status News AJ Hinch Hired The Tigers named Hinch their new manager on Oct. 30, two days after his suspension for his involvement in the Astros sign-stealing scandal ended. It is a multi-year contract, the team confirmed. Former manager Ron Gardenhire, 63, retired in September due to health concerns. Tony La Russa Hired La Russa, 76, hasn't managed since winning the 2011 World Series with the Cardinals. He jumps past Astros skipper Dusty Baker (age 71) for the title of the oldest manager in baseball. The oldest manager in MLB history was Connie Mack, who worked until he was 87.

Ron Roenicke Won't return On the final day of the 2020 regular season, the Red Sox announced that they would not be bring back Roenicke for the 2021 season. Roenicke was an in-house hire following the firing of Alex Cora in the wake of the offseason sign-stealing scandals. The league suspended Cora for one year, so there could be speculation of a reunion between the two sides for next year. Either way, the Red Sox will hope to bounce back after a disastrous 2020 season.

MLB managerial hot seats