Major League Baseball is nearing the end of the World Series, and teams are filling their managerial vacancies left and right. The Texas Rangers, Miami Marlins, and Kansas City Royals became the latest over the past few days, leaving the Chicago White Sox as the only team without a skipper in place.

The Los Angeles Angels agreed to a one-year contract with Phil Nevin earlier in October, cementing him as their skipper for next season. The Philadelphia Phillies followed suit by giving interim skipper Rob Thomson a new deal after he led the club to the postseason. The Toronto Blue Jays also handed a new contract to their own interim skipper, in John Schneider. He too led Toronto the postseason. The Rangers and Marlins, meanwhile, hired Bruce Bochy and Skip Schumaker. On Sunday, the Royals announced the hiring of former Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro.

Below, CBS Sports will be keeping track of the manager carousel all offseason long. In other words, feel free to bookmark this page and return to it as often as your heart desires.