The 2020 Major League Baseball regular season is set to end this Sunday, Sept. 27. Though teams played just 60 regular season games in this unusual season, there is likely to be some dugout turnover once the offseason starts. Managers will be fired and hired before 2021 spring training rolls around.
Recently, the Detroit Tigers announced that manager Ron Gardenhire would be retiring at the end of the season, and the Washington Nationals have reportedly given manager Dave Martinez a contract extension. At least a handful of other teams are rumored to be contemplating changes, with decisions expected over the next week or two. Below, you'll find all of the changes and rumors surrounding teams and skippers.
Check in here throughout the next few weeks as we will keep this updated with the latest news leading up to the postseason. We'll continue updating throughout the offseason.
MLB Managerial Openings
|Team
|Name
|Status
|News
|Ron Gardenhire
|Retired
|A week before the end of the 2020 season, the Tigers announced that Gardenhire will retire at the end of the campaign. Gardenhire, who will turn 63 in October, informed general manager Al Avila that he was not "feeling well from a health perspective." Lloyd McClendon, Detroit's bench coach, will manage the Tigers for the rest of the year.
MLB managerial hot seats
|Team
|Manager
|Status
|News, Rumors
|Chris Woodward
|TBD
|In his second year with the Rangers, Woodward is on his way to finishing with another losing season. It's certainly a smaller sample size, but the results aren't good. Woodward is signed to a three-year contract with a club option for 2022.
|Ron Roenicke
|TBD
|The Red Sox have been atrocious this season. After having been found guilty in a sign-stealing scandal this offseason, they were left without their former manager Alex Cora. Boston hired Roenicke as his replacement. Roenicke was not set up with a team ready to compete, and Boston is on its way to a last-place finish. Roenicke's contract includes a one-year club option for 2021 and general manager Chaim Bloom has yet to confirm his return for 2021 and/or beyond.
|Torey Lovullo
|TBD
|The Arizona Diamondbacks have taken a huge step back this season. After finishing second in the NL West in 2019, the club is now on its way to a last-place division finish. Lovullo is in his fourth season with the D-Backs. The club gave Lovullo a two-year contract extension this past winter. Team president Derrick Hall recently said Lovullo's job was not in jeopardy, via Arizona Sports' Doug & Wolf radio show. "Obviously, you have to look at the whole scope of work and we've seen what kind of manager he is. This is not his fault and I think that the players feel terrible. ... Torey's trying to find answers. He's working hard, his staff is working hard, these players are working hard."