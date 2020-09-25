The 2020 Major League Baseball regular season is set to end this Sunday, Sept. 27. Though teams played just 60 regular season games in this unusual season, there is likely to be some dugout turnover once the offseason starts. Managers will be fired and hired before 2021 spring training rolls around.

Recently, the Detroit Tigers announced that manager Ron Gardenhire would be retiring at the end of the season, and the Washington Nationals have reportedly given manager Dave Martinez a contract extension. At least a handful of other teams are rumored to be contemplating changes, with decisions expected over the next week or two. Below, you'll find all of the changes and rumors surrounding teams and skippers.

Check in here throughout the next few weeks as we will keep this updated with the latest news leading up to the postseason. We'll continue updating throughout the offseason.

MLB Managerial Openings

Team Name Status News Ron Gardenhire Retired A week before the end of the 2020 season, the Tigers announced that Gardenhire will retire at the end of the campaign. Gardenhire, who will turn 63 in October, informed general manager Al Avila that he was not "feeling well from a health perspective." Lloyd McClendon, Detroit's bench coach, will manage the Tigers for the rest of the year.

MLB managerial hot seats