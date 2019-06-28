MLB midseason grades: Astros, Dodgers, Twins have stellar report cards, while Red Sox, Mets have underwhelmed
The CBS Sports MLB staff hand out grades for every team heading into the midway point of the season
We're not yet to the All-Star break, but at this writing every MLB team is past, at, or approaching the midpoint of the season -- i.e., the 81-game mark. This notable checkpoint provides us with an opportunity to pass firm judgment on all 30 teams and their bodies of work thus far.
We'll do so in the form of grades. A's are good and F's are bad. C's -- while laudable in an educational setting and reflective of a proper work-life balance (aspire for straight C's, young readers) -- indicate mediocrity in this context. Said grades flow from reasonable and consensus preseason expectations and whether the team in question is surpassing, meeting, or falling shy of those expectations.
Schoolmarms assemble!
|GRADE: A
A barrage of injuries? No big deal. The Yankees received yeoman's work from fill-ins like Gio Urshela, Cameron Maybin, Domingo German, and Nestor Cortes, and they've taken control of first place in the AL East. Now Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are back and Edwin Encarnacion has been acquired, and soon enough they'll trade for a starting pitcher(s). The Yankees are only going to get more formidable. So much went wrong on the injury front, yet the 2019 season has been a smashing success to date for the Yankees. -- Mike Axisa
|GRADE: B+
The Rays have played .500-ish ball since their 14-4 start and Blake Snell's crash back to Earth is going from worrisome to cause for panic. There are also very real questions at the back end of the bullpen. That said, the Rays hit the free agent jackpot with Charlie Morton, and Yonny Chirinos is emerging as an impact starter (slash bulk reliever). As good as Tampa has been, a little more consistency would go a long way. Also, can we drop the Montreal/Tampa two-city thing already? It is just another attempt to shake down taxpayers for a new facility. -- Mike Axisa
|GRADE: C+
The defending World Series champions were .500 as recently as June 11, and every time they seem to be headed in the right direction, they take a step or two back. Rafael Devers is breaking out as a bona fide superstar and Xander Bogaerts has taken his game to yet another level. At the same time, Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez have been merely above average rather than two of the best hitters on the planet, plus Nathan Eovaldi's injury has compromised the rotation to some degree. All things considered, it could be worse. It should be a whole lot better though. -- Mike Axisa
|GRADE: D-
About as close to an F as you can get without actually being an F. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is showing signs of becoming an impact hitter and Trent Thornton looks like a serviceable starter at worst and an impact starter at best. Cavan Biggio has done some nice things as well, plus Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is (finally) up and Bo Bichette looms. The Blue Jays have young talent to build around, and they'll add more in the seemingly inevitable Marcus Stroman and Ken Giles trades. That said, wow are the Blue Jays bad. They're on pace to lose 100-plus games for the first time since the franchise's early days of existence. -- Mike Axisa
|GRADE: F
We all knew the Orioles would be bad this year. They lost 115 games last season and are on pace to be just as bad this season, except there are no Manny Machado, Zach Britton, or Kevin Gausman trades coming to restock the farm system. Andrew Cashner basically threatened to retire if he's traded , and trade chip relievers Mychal Givens and Richard Bleier have taken big steps back. Trey Mancini is emerging as an offensive force and John Means has been a pleasant surprise, plus the O's drafted potential franchise catcher Adley Rutschman with the No. 1 pick earlier this month. That's about all that's going right in Baltimore. -- Mike Axisa
GRADE: A
One through nine, the Twins can hit the ball out of the ballpark, and they are a very good defensive club as well. Byron Buxton, Max Kepler, and Jorge Polanco are all enjoying breakout seasons, plus the Jason Castro/Mitch Garver catching tandem has been outstanding. The Twins could use another starter and another reliever, for sure, but that applies to pretty much every contender, and Minnesota's current roster is as good as any in the league. -- Mike Axisa
GRADE: C
The big question for the Cleveland Indians is whether or not they're going to be able to hang onto the AL wild-card spot during the second half of the season. Due to injuries and a quiet offseason, this team went into this season with a tougher chance of repeating last year's division win. Thanks to a much stronger showing in the month of June, the Indians are catching up to Minnesota after their slow start. The second half of the season -- especially once Corey Kluber returns to the rotation -- could quickly make this a two-team race for the division. And while the Indians coming all the way back to retake the lead and win the Central for the fourth straight year is unlikely, a comeback is definitely possible if these five things happen. -- Katherine Acquavella
GRADE: D
The White Sox continue their rebuild and quest to return to the postseason after a 10-year drought with a few bright spots. Both right-hander Lucas Giolito and shortstop Tim Anderson are enjoying breakout seasons. The first half of the season saw top prospect, left fielder Eloy Jimenez finally make his MLB debut, and the rookie put up some great numbers. The ChiSox have established their core in Giolito, Anderson, Jimenez and company, but 2019 season isn't going to be their year. -- Katherine Acquavella
GRADE: F
There isn't much to feel good about in Detroit. They have one of the worst records and run differentials in baseball, and they're likely to get worse at the trade deadline if/when they move Nicholas Castellanos, Matthew Boyd, and/or Shane Greene. Add in how Casey Mize is injured, and there isn't a ton to look forward to the rest of the way for Tigers fans. -- R.J. Anderson
GRADE: F
The Royals may be the fastest team in MLB (league leader in stolen bases, 78), but Kansas City isn't winning games this season. The last-place Royals are on pace for 90-plus losses, and this team's in the bottom half of the league for both hitting and pitching. -- Katherine Acquavella
GRADE: A+
The Astros might have the best team in baseball. They also have an unreal number of potential contributors in the upper minors. It would be a surprise if they don't end up in at least the ALCS, and there's a real chance they win another World Series title this fall. -- R.J. Anderson
GRADE: B
We're not certain the Rangers are going to have the horses to stay in the race all year, but give them credit for a successful first half. Texas's investment in veteran hitters has paid off, and they have a budding superstar on their hands in Joey Gallo. If the Rangers can find some pitching, they have a chance to keep this going. Kudos for making an effort when not would've been accepted. -- R.J. Anderson
GRADE: B
After a brutal start, the A's have surged back into the race. The rotation remains a question mark, but Oakland could receive an internal boost if A.J. Puk and Jesus Luzardo are able to make second-half contributions. -- R.J. Anderson
GRADE: C
We're going middle-of-the-road here for hopefully obvious reasons. The Angels' rotation plans have failed completely, yet there's still the makings of a good team here thanks to the starpower and some of Billy Eppler's nifty under-the-radar moves. If Eppler can ever find starting pitching and keep it healthy, the Angels have the potential to be a real threat. -- R.J. Anderson
GRADE: F
The Mariners have collapsed following a surprisingly hot start to the season. They're now intent on continuing their winter selloff, though the primary motivator is to save money not add the best possible young talent. You can argue they deserve a D or whatever, but c'mon. This is a bad baseball team, and one that is leaning into modern baseball's worst inclinations. -- R.J. Anderson
|1
GRADE: A
The reigning NL East champion Braves had one of the best first-halves this season in baseball. Atlanta bounced back from a slow start this season to once again become the team to beat in the division. The addition of Dallas Keuchel is bound to give the team's rotation a big boost, and the promotion of highly touted prospect Austin Riley has added some pop to one of the league's deepest lineups. -- Katherine Acquavella
|2
GRADE: C
Despite heavy preseason expectations after a busy winter, their hopes of returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2011 have taken a bit of a hit in June. Bryce Harper, the team's $330 million man, has mostly disappointed so far, and fellow offseason signee Andrew McCutchen, who was having a solid season, is out for the season with a torn ACL. However, this team hasn't given up yet, and they're still hanging onto the second wild-card spot. Gabe Kapler will certainly be on the hot seat during the second half of the season if Philly does not bounce back. -- Katherine Acquavella
|3
GRADE: C
Things finally started clicking for the Nationals toward the end of the first half of the season and this team is entering the second half of the season within shouting distance of the playoff picture. Right-hander Max Scherzer, who turns 35 in July, has put up remarkable career numbers in the first-half and the three-time Cy Young Award winner looks to be in the conversation again. Shortstop Trea Turner is healthy again, and adding a nice boost to the lineup while also proving he's got Gold Glove potential. -- Katherine Acquavella
|4
GRADE: D
On and off-field turmoil here from the players to the manager to the front office to -- yes, it's always them, ultimately -- the ownership group. Given their level of talent, the rotation should be better and Robinson Cano looks cooked. The bullpen in front of Edwin Diaz hasn't been very good overall and Diaz feels underused (and this is a sore subject for manager Mickey Callaway). What saves them from an F? The great Pete Alonso. -- Matt Snyder
|5
GRADE: C
The Marlins were historically bad for roughly six weeks. Through May 15, they were 10-31, which is a 162-game pace of 40 wins. Yikes. Since then, though, the Marlins are 20-16. That's pretty damn good. Several young pitchers have shown high upside and how about Garrett Cooper? We can't go higher than a C since they are still the worst in the NL by record, but it was way worse last month. -- Matt Snyder
GRADE: B-
The Cubs have been in or close to first place for most of the season despite a dreadful opening road trip. They won 23 of 30 at one point. Then again, they've been mediocre other than that 23-7 stretch. There's a lot of talent, but also a lot of inconsistency and that goes for the offense, rotation and bullpen (though there's arguably not a lot of talent out there). It takes a very talented team to go on a hot streak like that and the Cubs could have that other gear in them again. It just feels like they should have a five-game lead or something by now and that's their own fault. -- Matt Snyder
GRADE: B+
Most expected the reigning NL Central champs to slip back to third place in 2019 while still remaining competitive. At present, they're in second place, projected to threaten 90 wins, and within spitting distance of the division lead. Suffice to say, those widespread predictions of a power regression for Christian Yelich have not been realized. -- Dayn Perry
GRADE: B-
On the one hand, the Cardinals are above the waterline and very much in the NL Central and wild-card races despite having played a pretty tough schedule to date. That said, expectations were higher in terms of winning percentage. Paul Goldschmidt has disappointed to date, and the rotation has somewhat surprisingly been a weak spot. -- Dayn Perry
GRADE: C
The Pirates mostly punted on investing in the product this past winter, and they've been one of the NL's worst teams at the level of the run differential. They're approximate to the Reds in terms of wins and losses, but at a deeper level Cincy's been the much better team. Should Pittsburgh consider a tear down? -- Dayn Perry
GRADE: B
The Reds were among the most active teams of the offseason, but there was a case to be made that their additions didn't truly move the needle for them in the NL Central. Yes, they're below .500 at the moment, but they're not buried in the standings. As well, they have one of the NL's strongest run differentials. -- Dayn Perry
GRADE: A+
If the season ended today, then Cody Bellinger would likely be the NL MVP, and Hyun-jin Ryu would likely be the NL Cy Young winner. More to the point, the Dodgers have the highest winning percentage in MLB and are playing at a 109-win pace. -- Dayn Perry
GRADE: B+
A third-straight playoff berth for the first time in franchise history? It's very much a possibility, as the Rockies are again heavily in the mix for an NL wild-card berth. The pitching staff has been an asset once you correct for the distorting effects of Coors Field, and Nolan Arenado is having one of his best seasons at the plate. -- Dayn Perry
GRADE: B-
Most people paying lots of attention to the Padres this year realized it was likely the year before the year. They just need so much to break correctly with some of the young players, specifically in the rotation and those youngsters are all gonna be on an innings limit. We've already seen Chris Paddack's limit make an impact. As with all teams in this situation, we'll see the Padres rip off a long winning streak only to have a losing streak follow. It happens. The main thing is watching the development of the young players and it appears Fernando Tatis is indeed a star. That's good enough for now. -- Matt Snyder
GRADE: B+
After their offseason in which it appeared they were preparing for a rebuild, expectations were pretty low for the D-Backs. To be sitting around .500 at the halfway point is definitely a win. They battle inconsistency with big hills and valleys, but their run differential and one-run record says they are a bit better than their record suggests. There are pleasant surprises through much of the offense, including from All-Star Ketel Marte. -- Matt Snyder
GRADE: D-
The saving graces here: Pablo Sandoval is having a very good season and that's fun. There are trade-able bullpen pieces having good seasons, such as Will Smith, Tony Watson and Sam Dyson. Madison Bumgarner is likely to land something in return, though he's not exactly having a good season. That's about it. Given the age of the roster and size of the payroll, this team is terrible and it's going to take Farhan Zaidi a while to reshape everything. -- Matt Snyder
