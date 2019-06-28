MLB midseason grades: Astros, Dodgers, Twins have stellar report cards, while Red Sox, Mets have underwhelmed

GRADE: A+ If the season ended today, then Cody Bellinger would likely be the NL MVP, and Hyun-jin Ryu would likely be the NL Cy Young winner. More to the point, the Dodgers have the highest winning percentage in MLB and are playing at a 109-win pace. -- Dayn Perry

GRADE: B+ A third-straight playoff berth for the first time in franchise history? It's very much a possibility, as the Rockies are again heavily in the mix for an NL wild-card berth. The pitching staff has been an asset once you correct for the distorting effects of Coors Field, and Nolan Arenado is having one of his best seasons at the plate. -- Dayn Perry

GRADE: B- Most people paying lots of attention to the Padres this year realized it was likely the year before the year. They just need so much to break correctly with some of the young players, specifically in the rotation and those youngsters are all gonna be on an innings limit. We've already seen Chris Paddack's limit make an impact. As with all teams in this situation, we'll see the Padres rip off a long winning streak only to have a losing streak follow. It happens. The main thing is watching the development of the young players and it appears Fernando Tatis is indeed a star. That's good enough for now. -- Matt Snyder

GRADE: B+ After their offseason in which it appeared they were preparing for a rebuild, expectations were pretty low for the D-Backs. To be sitting around .500 at the halfway point is definitely a win. They battle inconsistency with big hills and valleys, but their run differential and one-run record says they are a bit better than their record suggests. There are pleasant surprises through much of the offense, including from All-Star Ketel Marte. -- Matt Snyder