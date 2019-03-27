MLB milestones that could be reached in 2019: Albert Pujols' 2,000th RBI, CC Sabathia's 3,000th strikeout and more

The 2019 Major League Baseball regular season is upon us. After the Athletics and Mariners got things started in Japan last week, the other 28 teams will begin their seasons on Thursday. It is the traditional Opening Day. Why it's not a national holiday, I'll never know.

As always, the regular season will bring plenty of surprises. The unexpected is what makes the game fun. Also, history will undoubtedly be made this season. Several star players are approaching significant career milestones. Here are 10 milestones to keep an eye on as the 2019 season begins, listed in order of what I consider historical relevance.

Pujols and 2,000 RBI

Needed to reach milestone: 18 RBI

The 2,000 RBI plateau is underrated, historically. Only four players in history have reached it: Hank Aaron (2,297), Babe Ruth (2,214), Alex Rodriguez (2,086), and Cap Anson (2,075). Albert Pujols should join the club in late April or early May. He is currently seventh on the all-time RBI list, behind the four 2,000 RBI guys as well as Barry Bonds (1,996) and Lou Gehrig (1,995). Those guys are what, six of the 10 best hitters who ever lived? Pretty much. That's the company Pujols keeps, historically.

Sabathia and 3,000 strikeouts

Needed to reach milestone: 14 strikeouts

Every time I look at the career strikeout leaderboard, I'm amazed only 16 pitchers in history have 3,000 career strikeouts. I always feel like it should be more. It is a very exclusive club, and at some point early this season CC Sabathia will become its 17th member. Furthermore, Sabathia will become only the third left-hander in the 3,000-strikeout club, joining Hall of Famers Randy Johnson (4,875) and Steve Carlton (4,136). He is expected to join the Yankees in mid April following a five-game suspension and an injured list stint as he works his way back from offseason knee and heart surgery, so late April or early May looks like the time frame for this milestone.

Verlander and 3,000 strikeouts

Needed to reach milestone: 294 strikeouts

This one will be difficult but it is not completely out of reach either. Justin Verlander struck out a career-high 290 batters last season, and strikeout rates are only going up all around baseball, so this one isn't impossible. Especially since Verlander is showing no signs of slowing down at all. With another typical Verlander season, he could join Sabathia in the 3,000 strikeout club in late September. Difficult? Yep. Impossible? Nah.

Cabrera and 500 homers

Needed for milestone: 35 home runs

Five-hundred home runs no longer guarantees entrance into the Hall of Fame, but Miguel Cabrera doesn't need the help anyway. He's a slam dunk Hall of Famer. Cabrera missed much of last season with a biceps injury and he's dealt with other injuries in recent years, so much so that only once since 2013 has he hit the 35 homers he'll need to to reach the milestone in 2019 (38 homers in 2016). Still, even with his 36th birthday coming up, I wouldn't be surprised to see Miggy put up 35 dingers in 2019. Whenever he gets there, Cabrera will be the 28th player in history with 500 homers.

Cabrera and 600 doubles

Needed to reach milestone: 44 doubles

This one will be tougher than the home run milestone because Cabrera doesn't run all that well anymore. Only four times in his 16-year career has he amassed as many as 44 doubles in a season. Most recently, he led the American League with 52 doubles in 2014. This one will take a little luck. Cabrera will need some bounces to go his way to get the 44 doubles necessary to become only the 18th player in history with 600 two-base hits. Should he reach both milestones this year, Cabrera will be only the fifth player in history with 500 homers and 600 doubles, joining Barry Bonds (762 homers and 601 doubles), Hank Aaron (755 homers and 624 doubles), Albert Pujols (633 homers and 639 doubles, and counting), and David Ortiz (541 homers and 632 doubles).

Sabathia and 250 wins

Needed to reach milestone: 4 wins

There's a decent chance Sabathia will join the 3,000-strikeout club and the 250-win club on the same day. With four wins, he'll become the 48th pitcher in the 250-win club, and only the 13th left-hander. Sabathia needs 20 wins to move into the top 10 all-time for wins by a lefty, so that one is a long shot. It's not impossible though. As time goes on, I think we're going to look at the 250-win club the same way we looked at the 300-win club all those years. In this era of extreme bullpen usage, wins are increasingly harder to come by for starting pitchers.

Also, it should be noted Bartolo Colon is only three wins away from 250 for his career. He pitched last season but remains unsigned at the moment, and it seems unlikely he will get signed sometime soon.

Molina and 2,000 hits

Needed to reach milestone: 150 hits

This one will be close. Only three times in his 15-year career has Yadier Molina recorded at least 150 hits in a season. He did most recently in 2016, when he had a career-high 164 hits. Between the wear and tear and the somewhat regular off-days, picking up base hits as an aging catcher is not easy. Whenever he gets there, either late this season or early next season, Molina will become only the 10th primary catcher in history with 2,000 hits. Passing Jason Kendall (2,195 hits) and moving into sole possession of fourth place on the all-time catcher hits list is a real possibility before Molina hangs up his spikes.

Kinsler and 2,000 hits

Needed to reach milestone: 57 hits

Ian Kinsler was a 17th-round draft pick who worked his behind off to become a legitimate prospect and carve out a big league career that has made him over $100 million. He won his first World Series ring last year, and, sometime in May or June of this year, he'll join the 2,000-hit club. Kinsler will be the 288th player in history to reach the milestone, which doesn't sound all that special, except nearly 18,000 men have taken a plate appearance in an MLB game. Kinsler is closing in on the top one percent in career hits.

Granderson and 100 triples

Needed to reach milestone: 6 triples

Triples are cool. Long live triples. They are a dying breed. Curtis Granderson hasn't had six triples in a season in a long time -- he last did it in back in 2011 (10 triples) -- and he's 38 years old now, so his speed isn't what it once was. That said, he moved into a great triples ballpark in Miami this year, which should help the cause. All it takes is two or three outfielders tripping over their own feet or taking a bad route to make this milestone possible. When he gets there, Granderson will be only the 17th player in the last 50 years to hit 100 career triples.

Rodney and 900 appearances

Needed to reach milestone: 2 appearances

At this point, I wouldn't put it past Fernando Rodney to hang around long enough to get to 1,000 career appearances. He has to get to 900 appearances first though, and after appearing in both regular season games in Japan last week, Rodney is only two appearances away from becoming the 26th pitcher in history to appear in 900 games. It is a sneaky exclusive club.