MLB Monday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Adrian Gonzalez, Mets snap losing skid

Monday's slate isn't a particularly stuffed one, but if recent days are any guide it could be a wild one.

Monday's baseball scores

Mets snap losing streak behind bats

The Mets entered Monday having dropped six consecutive games. A 7-6 win over the Reds snapped their slump.

Credit the Mets lineup, which came up big in support of debuting starter P.J. Conlon. Adrian Gonzalez homered twice as part of a three-hit night, while Michael Conforto and Jay Bruce added home runs of their own. Asdrubal Cabrera and Todd Frazier were the only Mets starters to not get a hit. Meanwhile, reliever Robert Gsellman delivered 2 2/3 innings of one-run, one-hit ball bridging the gap to closer Jeurys Familia.

The Mets, now 18-15, will try to get a winning streak going on Tuesday.

Phillies throttle Shark

Jeff Samardzija's rough season continued on Monday, as the Phillies chased him after four innings. Before Samardzija departed, he allowed four hits and five runs (all earned) thanks to three walks and two home runs.

Samardzija's ERA now sits at 6.62, and his fielding-independent metrics aren't much better. In fact, he entered the day having already walked 10 batters on the season in 13 2/3 innings. Last year, in 207 2/3 innings, he walked just 32.

Even without Madison Bumgarner, the Giants have found a way to remain above .500 -- they're 19-16 after Monday's game. With Johnny Cueto out for the next two months, they're going to need Samardzija to get it going -- and soon -- if they're to remain in the playoff hunt.

Moore fails to right ship



A few years ago, Matt Moore was one of the most promising left-handed pitchers in baseball. That is not the case anymore.

Moore, 28 until June, entered his Monday start against the Tigers sporting a 7.67 ERA and reduced velocity. Whereas Moore's heater clocked in around 92.3 mph last season, it's down to 91.8 mph this year. Batters had responded by teeing off on him almost at will. He'd lasted beyond the fifth inning just once this season, and last time out he gave up 11 hits and 10 runs on three home runs in four innings. He couldn't even point to solid peripherals, as he's walked 13 and hit another three while striking out just 18.

Moore did work into the sixth on Monday, but his 5 2/3 innings saw him allow nine hits and five runs against the Tigers. Moore struck out five, yet he walked two and gave up a home run to Leonys Martin. The Rangers will probably stick with Moore a bit longer because they lack alternatives. But sheesh, it's hard to watch him pitch these days.

Darvish to DL



The Cubs placed Yu Darvish on the disabled list due to the flu. Here's who'll replace him in the rotation.

