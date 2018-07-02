MLB Monday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: AL's best and NL's best meet in the Bronx

It's Monday, so don't miss Matt Snyder's latest MLB Power Rankings. As for the action on the field, it is Monday, so several teams are enjoying an off-day. There are only 10 games on the schedule, including an afternoon contest north of the border. Here is everything you need to know about Monday's MLB action.

AL's best vs. NL's best

Monday night at Yankee Stadium, the team with the best record in the American League and the team with the best record in the National League will open a three-game series. It's the Yankees (54-27) against the Braves (48-34). Here are the top of the MLB standings:

Yankees: 54-27 Red Sox: 56-29 (percentage points behind) Astros: 55-31 (1 1/2 GB) Mariners: 54-31 (2 GB) Braves: 48-34 (6 1/2 GB)

The top of the standings are decidedly AL heavy right now. That said, the Braves are very good, and they'll go into Monday night's series opener having swept the Cardinals in St. Louis over the weekend. The Yankees blew out the BoSox on Sunday night and took two of three from their rivals. Both the Yankees and Braves are going into this week's series hot.

Monday night's pitching matchup features two starters on the opposite ends of their career. Yankees righty Jonathan Loaisiga (2-0, 1.93 ERA) will make his fourth career big league start while Braves righty Anibal Sanchez (3-2, 2.68 ERA) will make his 271st big league start. It was far from certain Sanchez would get a job this offseason, but here he is, pitching well for the first place Braves. Two heavyweights in the Bronx this week. Should be fun.

Scherzer tries to right ship for Nats

Roughly halfway through the 2018 season, the Nationals are 42-40 and three games back of the second wild-card spot. They're 6-15 in their last 21 games -- 6-15! -- and have been outscored 108-81 in the 21 games. Ouch. Washington dropped three of four to the Phillies over the weekend to fall even further behind in the wild card race.

On Monday, the Nationals will send staff ace and early NL Cy Young front-runner Max Scherzer to the mound in their series opener with the Red Sox. The Nats are 12-5 in Scherzer's starts and 30-35 in all other games.

View Profile Max Scherzer WAS • SP • 31 2018 Season IP 114 2/3 ERA 2.04 ERA+ 200 K/9 13.0 WAR +4.3

Washington's postseason odds are down to 52.3 percent according to SportsLine, and that's still pretty good, but their postseason odds were 96.3 percent on Opening Day. Pretty huge drop in half-a-season. It sure looks like the NL East and NL wild card races will be tight all season. The Nationals have to turn things around basically right now to avoid fading out of the picture.

Polanco returns to Twins

Welcome back, Jorge Polanco. The switch-hitting shortstop returns to the Twins on Monday following his 80-game drug suspension. Polanco tested positive for the common performance-enhancer Stanozolol back in spring training.

Last season the 24-year-old Polanco authored a .256/.313/.410 batting line with 13 homers, though he was significantly better in the second half (.293/.359/.511) than the first half (.224/.273/.323). Here's what manager Paul Molitor told reporters, including Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, about Polanco's return:

"I think we all miss that aspect of his game (plate discipline), not to mention the production from that type of approach," Molitor said. "He's another one of those guys who helps everyone in the lineup by how he takes good at-bats over the course of a season."

Eduardo Escobar and Ehire Adrianza have split the shortstop workload during Polanco's absence, but after Miguel Sano was sent to the minors, Escobar shifted to third base and Adrianza took over shortstop full-time. Even though Adrianza has put up league average numbers this season (.261/.314/.410), it stands to reason the Twins will give the younger Polanco a chance to prove his big second half last season was no fluke.

The Tigers placed RHP Shane Greene (shoulder) and OF Leonys Martin (hamstring) on the 10-day DL, the team announced. Both players figured to be trade chips at the deadline. LHP Daniel Stumpf and OF Mikie Mahtook were called up in corresponding moves.

