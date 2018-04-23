MLB Monday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Astros, Angels meet for first time in 2018

As usual, Monday is a rest/travel day for much of the league, so the MLB schedule is relatively light. Here are our latest MLB Power Rankings and here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball.

Astros, Angels meet for first time in 2018

Last week, we explained why the Angels were off to the best start in franchise history at 13-3. Since then they've gone 1-5 and been outscored 42-10. Sorry, Angels fans. You can blame us.

To make matters worse, the defending World Series champion Astros went 6-0 and outscored their opponents 47-6 while the Angels were busy crashing back to Earth. Houston went from 2 1/2 games back to 1 1/2 games up in the AL West in less than a week. Geez.

Monday night the Angels and Astros will meet for the first time this season, when they play the first of three games at Angel Stadium. Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to start Tuesday night. The Halos will send lefty Tyler Skaggs to the mound Monday to face Gerrit Cole, who has been ridiculous in his first four starts with the 'Stros.

The crazy thing is Cole doesn't even have the lowest ERA in the Astros rotation. Here is the current ERA leaderboard:

Three of the five best ERAs in baseball -- and the top three in the AL -- belong to Astros pitchers. Winning the AL West always felt like a long shot for the Angels and it still does, even after that 13-3 start. If they want to have any shot at making the Astros sweat this summer, they need to turn these early season head-to-head matchups into wins.

Buehler set to make first MLB start

Right-hander Walker Buehler, one of the best pitching prospects in baseball, is set to make his first MLB start with the Dodgers on Monday. He made his MLB debut as a reliever last September and it did not go well (9 1/3 IP, 11 H, 8 R, 8 BB, 12 K), but he's not the first nor will he be the last promising young pitcher to struggle in his first taste of the show.

MLB.com currently ranks the 23-year-old Buehler as the 12th best prospect in baseball -- and the fourth best pitching prospect behind Ohtani, Astros righty Forrest Whitley, and White Sox righty Michael Kopech -- and their scouting report calls him a potential frontline starter. Here's some video from spring training:

Buehler is replacing the injured Rich Hill in the rotation and right now the plan calls for him to make two starts: Monday night against the Marlins and in one game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Giants.

That said, if Buehler pitches well, don't be surprised if he sticks around beyond this weekend. Remember, Cody Bellinger was only supposed to be a short-term injury replacement when he was called up last April, but he performed so well the Dodgers had no choice but to keep him. Buehler could very well force the team to do the same this year.

Quick hits

