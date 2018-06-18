MLB Monday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Astros come back to keep streak alive

Welcome to a pretty quirky MLB Monday. The Yankees and Nationals are kind of playing a doubleheader and there's plenty of other action. Let's dive in.

Monday's scores

Astros come back in ninth to push win streak to 12

The Astros entered the bottom of the ninth against the Rays on Monday down 4-3 and less than a 20 percent chance of winning the game. Then, however, Marwin Gonzalez worked a walk, Max Stassi singled, and Tony Kemp laid down a sacrifice bunt to push the runners to second and third. George Springer reached via catcher's interference, which brought Alex Bregman to the plate. Here's how that went ...

Your browser does not support iframes.

Also, appreciate the piece of hitting captured above ...

Alex Bregman yanks an outside slider in the LF gap at 102.8 MPH for the walk off. Wow. pic.twitter.com/jaiLrkhqMA — Daren Willman (@darenw) June 19, 2018

So that's now a 12-game win streak for reigning champs. The Astros are now playing at a 107-win pace, and the SportsLine Projection Model now pegs them for 104 wins. The AL is absolutely stacked at the top this year, but the Astros are certainly looking capable of a repeat.

Meantime, the club earlier on Monday announced that the contract of general manager Jeff Luhnow has been extended through 2023 and he's been promoted to president of baseball operations. Luhnow took the helm in December 2011 and went through a radical rebuild that meant 107 losses in 2012 and 111 in 2013. It worked, though, to say the least.

Phils edge Cards in a wild one

One of the wildest games of the 2018 season thus far went down in Philly on Monday night. The visiting Cardinals were trailing by two in the top of the ninth, but Yadier Molina scooted home on a wild-pitch third strike to bring them within one. Then Kolten Wong notched a game-tying single. In the 10th, Tommy Pham put the Cardinals up with a laser home run off a Jake Thompson hanging slider.

In the home half of the 10th, though, St. Louis reliever Matt Bowman ran into trouble. Rhys Hoskins singled to lead off the frame and then advanced to second on an Odubel Herrera ground-out. At that point, Cardinals manager Mike Matheny ordered Carlos Santana intentionally walked even though he represented the potential winning run. Bowman struck out Jesmuel Valentin, which brought Aaron Altherr to the plate. Altherr was in the game only because Nick Williams took a batted ball to the face earlier. Anyhow, Altherr came up big ...

WE GOT OURSELVES A WALKOFF!!!



Altherr comes up BIG for the Phillies take the win 6-5 against the Cardinals. pic.twitter.com/BNPTWqpUsu — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) June 19, 2018

And with that the Cardinals have now lost five of their last six. This one, though, had to be particularly painful. Maybe Altherr turns that into an inside-the-park home run under normal circumstances, but Matheny's decision to put the potential winning run on base will surely be scrutinized.

Lost in all the madness was Philly starter Nick Pivetta, who struck out a career-high 13 batters in 7 1/3 innings.

Yankees-Nats play "doubleheader"

The first game of the Yankees-Nationals "doubleheader" on Monday was in reality the completion of a suspended game from May 15. They picked up in the sixth inning with the score tied 3-3. The big blow for the Nats came from 19-year-old rookie phenom Juan Soto, who did this to a pitch from Chad Green ...

Pretty sure baseballs aren't supposed to land up there... Juan Soto doesn't care.



(via @Nationals) pic.twitter.com/xOFpzRCvKY — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 18, 2018

They called it 433 feet, but that seems a tad conservative. Whatever the case, the highly regarded Soto as of the completion of Game 1 is batting .316/.407/.608 through his first 24 big-league games. Over that span, he's got six home runs. Soto entered the season as a consensus top-50 or so prospect, and then he set about abusing opposing pitchers across three levels despite being much younger than his peer group at every stop.

Speaking of the minors, that's where Soto was when this game started ...

Juan Soto 5/15/18: 3-for-4 in AA



Also Juan Soto 5/15/18: 1-for-2 with an @MLB HR pic.twitter.com/GNapA96Aih — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 18, 2018

Yep, Soto was cutting a swath through the high minors back on May 15. He technically entered Monday's resumed game as pinch-hitter for Matt Adams (who's now on the DL), which explains the time-traveling aspect of all of this.

So ... does this go in the books as Soto's first career home run? Or is it still the three-run shot off Robbie Erlin on May 21? The answer from Jamal Collier of MLB.com ...

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, even though the stats for Monday's game will count toward May 15, Soto's upper-deck blast will not be considered his first career homer.

Also, May 20 will remain the official date of Soto's debut. Peruse his game logs, though, and you'll find that home run from five days before his major-league debut. That is to say, Juan Soto belongs to the realm of quantum physics.

In the nightcap, Sonny Gray pitched solidly, but the Yankee bullpen was even better. Four Yankee relievers combined for as many scoreless innings and allowed only one hit along the way. Particularly huge was right-hander Jonathan Holder, who inherited major jam in the sixth: runners on the corners, no outs, Yanks with a one-run lead. Holder, however, struck out Mark Reynolds and Daniel Murphy and then induced a pop-up out of Pedro Severino. That's fully in keeping with what Holder's been doing since his recall ...

Jonathan Holder Since Recall on April 21:

22 IP

0 ER (3 R)

21 K

3 BB

9 H

78 batters faced — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) June 19, 2018

The last out brought some excitement as Trea Turner, the potential tying run, put a charge into Aroldis Chapman's final pitch of the night. Aaron Judge, though, wasn't having it ...

Your browser does not support iframes.

As we've noted many times before, Judge is much more than a slugger.

Brewers drop third straight

The Brewers forgot to bring their bats to Pittsburgh, as Trevor Williams and a pair of relievers combined for a two-hit shutout of Milwaukee. The only hit Williams allowed in his seven innings of work was a two-out single by Jonathan Villar in the fifth. As noted above, that's the Brewers' third straight loss, and they're now 6-9 for the month of June. More to the point, they've now slipped into a first-place tie with the Cubs.

Quick hits

Live team updates