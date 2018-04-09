MLB Monday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Astros look to extend Justin Verlander's streak

Monday offers a 12-game MLB slate now that the home opener on Chicago's north side has been postponed due to snow. They were able to play on the south side, however. Here's everything you know about the day in baseball Monday.

Monday's scores

All times Eastern

Rays 5, White Sox 4 (box score)



Tigers at Indians (GameTracker)



Reds at Phillies, 7:05 p.m. (GameTracker)



Braves at Nationals, 7:05 p.m. (GameTracker)



Brewers at Cardinals, 7:05 p.m. (GameTracker)



Blue Jays at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. (GameTracker)



Mets at Marlins, 7:10 p.m. (GameTracker)



Angels at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. (GameTracker)



Astros at Twins, 8:10 p.m. (GameTracker)



Mariners at Royals, 8:15 p.m. (GameTracker)



Padres at Rockies, 8:40 p.m. (GameTracker)



Diamondbacks at Giants, 10:15 p.m. (GameTracker)



Pirates at Cubs, (POSTPONED)



Astros looking to stay undefeated in Verlander starts

On Monday night, Justin Verlander will make his third start of the season for the defending World Series champion Astros. Houston won his first two starts by the combined score of 14-7.

In fact, dating back to the trade last season, the Astros are a perfect 7-0 in Verlander starts, outscoring opponents 40-11 in the process. There is a caveat, however. The 'Stros are undefeated in Verlander regular season starts only. They did lose Game 6 of the World Series with Verlander on the bump.

Including his final start with the Tigers, Verlander's teams have won his last eight regular season starts. That is the second-longest such streak of his career. Here are the longest:

12 games (July 21 to Sept. 18, 2011) 8 games (May 24 to June 30, 2011) 8 games (Aug. 30, 2017 to present) 6 games (June 22 to July 20, 2008)



Verlander will look to beat the Twins, a familiar foe from his AL Central days, on Monday night to extend the winning streak to nine starts. He's made 34 career starts against Minnesota, the equivalent of a full season, and has gone 17-9 with a 3.15 ERA in 225 2/3 innings.

So far this season Verlander has allowed three runs and struck out 14 in two starts and 11 2/3 innings.

Quick hits

The Red Sox have placed Xander Bogaerts on the DL and expect him to miss 10 to 14 days. Full story here

The Cardinals have officially activated closer Greg Holland. He didn't start the season with the club because he signed too late in spring training and needed time to work up to game shape.

Angels righty JC Ramirez has been diagnosed with a torn elbow ligament and is expected to have Tommy John surgery, according to MLB.com. He left his most recent start with the injury.

First baseman Ryon Healy was placed on the disabled list by the Mariners. As a corresponding move, right-handed reliever Chasen Bradford was recalled from the minors.

The Brewers have recalled outfielder Brett Phillips from Triple-A. He gives the club some extra outfield depth with Christian Yelich having been placed on the DL over the weekend.

The Reds have placed Eugenio Suarez (fractured right thumb) and Scott Schebler (right forearm contusion) on the disabled list. Alex Blandino and Zack Weiss were called up in corresponding moves.

