MLB Monday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Astros look to extend Justin Verlander's streak
Keep it right here for all of Monday's MLB action
Monday offers a 12-game MLB slate now that the home opener on Chicago's north side has been postponed due to snow. They were able to play on the south side, however. Here's everything you know about the day in baseball Monday.
Monday's scores
All times Eastern
- Rays 5, White Sox 4 (box score)
- Tigers at Indians (GameTracker)
- Reds at Phillies, 7:05 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Braves at Nationals, 7:05 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Brewers at Cardinals, 7:05 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Blue Jays at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Mets at Marlins, 7:10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Angels at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Astros at Twins, 8:10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Mariners at Royals, 8:15 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Padres at Rockies, 8:40 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Diamondbacks at Giants, 10:15 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Pirates at Cubs, (POSTPONED)
Astros looking to stay undefeated in Verlander starts
On Monday night, Justin Verlander will make his third start of the season for the defending World Series champion Astros. Houston won his first two starts by the combined score of 14-7.
In fact, dating back to the trade last season, the Astros are a perfect 7-0 in Verlander starts, outscoring opponents 40-11 in the process. There is a caveat, however. The 'Stros are undefeated in Verlander regular season starts only. They did lose Game 6 of the World Series with Verlander on the bump.
Including his final start with the Tigers, Verlander's teams have won his last eight regular season starts. That is the second-longest such streak of his career. Here are the longest:
- 12 games (July 21 to Sept. 18, 2011)
- 8 games (May 24 to June 30, 2011)
- 8 games (Aug. 30, 2017 to present)
- 6 games (June 22 to July 20, 2008)
Verlander will look to beat the Twins, a familiar foe from his AL Central days, on Monday night to extend the winning streak to nine starts. He's made 34 career starts against Minnesota, the equivalent of a full season, and has gone 17-9 with a 3.15 ERA in 225 2/3 innings.
So far this season Verlander has allowed three runs and struck out 14 in two starts and 11 2/3 innings.
Quick hits
- The Red Sox have placed Xander Bogaerts on the DL and expect him to miss 10 to 14 days. Full story here.
- The Cardinals have officially activated closer Greg Holland. He didn't start the season with the club because he signed too late in spring training and needed time to work up to game shape.
- Angels righty JC Ramirez has been diagnosed with a torn elbow ligament and is expected to have Tommy John surgery, according to MLB.com. He left his most recent start with the injury.
- First baseman Ryon Healy was placed on the disabled list by the Mariners. As a corresponding move, right-handed reliever Chasen Bradford was recalled from the minors.
- The Brewers have recalled outfielder Brett Phillips from Triple-A. He gives the club some extra outfield depth with Christian Yelich having been placed on the DL over the weekend.
- The Reds have placed Eugenio Suarez (fractured right thumb) and Scott Schebler (right forearm contusion) on the disabled list. Alex Blandino and Zack Weiss were called up in corresponding moves.
Live team updates
-
Bogaerts hits DL, Sox depth to be tested
Bogaerts will miss 10 to 14 days, the Red Sox have announced
-
Ohtani AL MVP favorite? Odds say so
A bit of a bettor overreaction? Who cares!?
-
Cubs vs Pirates odds, picks, predictions
Our advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Pirates-Cubs game 10,000 times
-
Cardinals vs. Brewers odds, MLB picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Monday's Brewers vs. Cardinals game 10,000 times
-
Yankees vs. Red Sox: How to watch
The biggest rivalry in baseball promises to be exciting this year
-
MLB DFS, Apr. 11: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...