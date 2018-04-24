MLB Monday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Brian Dozier extends longest active hitting streak

As usual, Monday is a rest/travel day for much of the league, so the MLB schedule is relatively light. Here are our latest MLB Power Rankings and here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball.

Dozier extends hitting streak

The Twins suffered a blowout loss at the hands of the Yankees on Monday night, but that didn't prevent second baseman Brian Dozier from extending his hitting streak to 17 games this season and 24 games overall. Entering Monday, here were the four longest active streaks in baseball:

Brian Dozier, Twins: 23 games dating back to last year (16 games this year) Mike Moustakas, Royals: 14 games Yasmani Grandal, Dodgers: 11 games Manny Machado, Orioles: 10 games

Dozier's is baseball's longest hitting streak since Freddie Freeman had a 30-game streak late in 2016. And yet, it is not the longest hitting streak of Dozier's career. He had a 24-gamer back in 2016. That one ended six days before Freeman's.

Yankees tee off

As mentioned, the Yankees boat-raced the Twins on Monday night.

Reigning NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton took part in the festivities, hitting his fifth home run on the season on a Jake Odorizzi breaking ball:

🎵 Bye bye, lil baseball

You're 108 stitches in the wind 🎵 pic.twitter.com/a7dvvqJ8Mg — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 24, 2018

Stanton also recorded three singles and a walk. That gives him his first four-hit game on the season. Stanton is now hitting .224/.320/.459 on the season. Not quite up to his normal standard yet, but an improvement on the .185/.283/.395 line he entered the day with.

Recent call-up Gleyber Torres also got in on the fun, singling for his first big-league hit:

Gleyber Torres collects his first MLB hit! pic.twitter.com/WgdKRHB18I — YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 24, 2018

The first of many, to be certain.

Everyone in the Yankees lineup reached base at least once. Miguel Andujar (another homer and a double) and Didi Gregorius (grand slam) merit a special mention.

Angels shut out Astros in first meeting in 2018

Last week, we explained why the Angels were off to the best start in franchise history at 13-3. Since then they've gone 1-5 and been outscored 42-10. Sorry, Angels fans. You can blame us.

On the bright side, the Angels got this week off to a good start, knocking off the defending World Series champion Astros 2-0 in the pair's first meeting this season.

Tyler Skaggs was the star of the night for the Angels. Though he recorded just three strikeouts across seven frames, he limited the Astros to five baserunners. The Angels then turned the game over to a pair of relievers.

Justin Anderson, making his big-league debut, allowed two hits but prevented the Astros from crossing the plate. Keynan Middleton also flirted with danger, allowing the tying run to reach base. He then struck out two batters in a row before the Astros attempted a failed double steal.

Justin Upton and Kole Calhoun each drove in a run for the Angels. Mike Trout, meanwhile, reached base twice and swiped two bases.

As for the Astros, Gerrit Cole took his first loss as a member of the organization. He didn't deserve it, as he struck out eight Angels and limited them to six baserunners in seven innings. Cole's ERA, which entered the day at 0.96, went all the way up to 1.29. What a slacker.

Moncada has huge night

White Sox second baseman and leadoff hitter Yoan Moncada had himself some fun against the Mariners.

Moncada went three for five on the night, recording a home run, a triple, and a double. He, obviously, fell a single short of the cycle. Nonetheless, Moncada made some neat history:

Yoán Moncada is the youngest player in #WhiteSox history with a double, triple & HR in a game. Previous youngest was Tito Francona (24 y, 205 d) 5/28/1958 — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) April 24, 2018

Moncada is now hitting .240/.345/.493 on the season. The White Sox haven't been good -- Monday night's 10-run, 18-hit performance notwithstanding -- but Moncada has been. The latter means more for the White Sox' future than the former.

Buehler shows potential in first start

Walker Buehler made his first big-league start on Monday night, throwing against the Marlins. He fared fine for the most part, striking out a batter per inning across five frames while yielding four hits and three walks.

Regarded as one of the Dodgers' top prospects, Buehler showed off good stuff. His fastball hit 99 mph and he coerced four swing-and-misses on 89 pitches. One of the knocks on Buehler is his command, and that was evident (though it's possible nerves came into play, too.)

It's unclear if Buehler will get another start at this point. Rich Hill, currently on the disabled list, will be able to return before the spot in the rotation comes up again this weekend.

Cabrera signs with Cleveland

Melky Cabrera finally found a home on Monday, signing a minor-league pact with Cleveland. Click here to read more about the deal.

