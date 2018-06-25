MLB Monday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Cubs and Dodgers meet in another NLCS rematch

Welcome to yet another week of the grind that is the Major League Baseball regular season. It's Monday, which means a somewhat abbreviated slate of games, but we're only three games shy. Let's dive in.

Monday's scores

NLCS rematch, part deux

Last week, the Cubs and Dodgers played a three-game series in Wrigley Field and it was a fun one. They split a doubleheader with each team coming from behind to win in the last inning (the Dodgers took the lead in the top of the ninth in game one and the Cubs walked off in the 10th inning in the second game). The Cubs then took the rubber match in a Wednesday matinee.

Of course, things have gone south for the North Siders since then. They were in first place by percentage points and playing good baseball. Then they were swept in four games by the Reds. Will a return to Dodger Stadium get them right? It wasn't good for them last year, that's for sure. The Cubs were swept in Dodger Stadium in the regular season and then lost Games 1 and 2 of the NLCS there as well.

The Dodgers have played great baseball this month. They are 15-5 and their only real slip up just happened to come against, yes, the Cubs. That's their only series loss since the middle of May when they dropped two of three to the Marlins.

Lots of fun here, no?

Indians look to continue winning streak

The longest winning streak in baseball belongs to the Cleveland Indians, who have won seven in a row. The streak has helped them open up an eight-game lead in the terrible AL Central. It marks the largest division lead in all of baseball. On Monday, they put the streak on the line against the Cardinals, who just won two straight against the first-place Brewers.

Reds, too!

The Indians streak of seven is actually tied for the longest in baseball with their Ohio neighbors. The Reds are on fire as well, having won seven straight. They'll look to make it eight against the Braves in Atlanta on Monday. Potential All-Star Mike Foltynewicz (5-4, 2.16 ERA) returns from the disabled list to take the ball for the first-place Braves.

Quick hits

Live team updates