MLB Monday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Cubs, Brewers battle for first place in NL Central

It's Monday, which means two things. First, Matt Snyder released his latest edition of MLB Power Rankings. And secondly, there is a fairly light schedule. Only eight games. Monday is typically a travel day or rest day. Here is everything you need to know about Monday's MLB action.

Monday's scores

Brewers, Cubs set to battle for first place in NL Central

The biggest series of the 2018 season to date is set to begin Monday night at Miller Park, when the first place Brewers host the second place Cubs for the first game of a three-game series. Of course, we're only in mid June, so "biggest series of the 2018 season to date" is a relative term. There's still 90-something games to be played, after all.

Anyway, the Brewers go into Monday night's game with the National League's best record at 39-26. They're a half-game up on the Cubs, who are 37-25. Chicago has a big edge in run differential (plus-89 vs. plus-42) and also recent play. Since June 1:

Brewers: 3-5 (plus-8 run differential thanks to one massive blowout win)

3-5 (plus-8 run differential thanks to one massive blowout win) Cubs: 7-2 (plus-7 run differential)

The Cubbies have manhandled the Brewers in their head-to-head meetings so far this season, going 7-1 and outscoring them 29-9 in the eight games. That includes taking three of four in Miller Park back in April.

On Monday the Brewers will sent Junior Guerra (3-4, 2.83 ERA) to the mound while the Cubs counter with Brewers killer Jose Quintana (6-4, 4.20 ERA). Quintana is 4-1 with a 0.63 ERA in six career starts against Milwaukee. He's faced them twice this season and thrown 13 scoreless innings.

Mariners, Angels begin series in Seattle

The first place Mariners -- they are percentage points ahead of the Astros in the AL West -- open a three-game series against the third place Angels at Safeco Field on Monday night. The Angels took two of three from the Mariners in Seattle earlier this season.

The Mariners are 18-7 since Robinson Cano was suspended, the best record in baseball, but that undersells them. Their success dates back nearly two full months now. Here are the top of the standings since April 23:

An incredible 21 one-run wins -- more than half their 41 total wins! -- have the Mariners atop the AL West. No other team in baseball has more than 15 one-run wins. Surely the Mariners would like to start winning a few more blowouts just to make life less stressful, but a win is a win.

As for the Angels, their six-game winning streak ended Sunday, and they are currently without Shohei Ohtani (elbow) and Andrelton Simmons (ankle), their two best non-Mike Trout players. This series in Seattle is more important to the Angels than the Mariners, I think. The Angels are the team trying to catch up in the standings, and winning head-to-head games is the best way to do it. Even if the Astros blow by everyone to win the division, the Mariners and Angels figure to compete for a Wild Card spot.

Quick hits

