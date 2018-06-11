MLB Monday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Cubs overtake Brewers for first place in extra-innings win
Plus the Marlins keep getting good play from a youngster. Here is everything you need to know about Monday's MLB action
It's Monday, which means two things. First, Matt Snyder released his latest edition of MLB Power Rankings. And secondly, there is a fairly light schedule. Only eight games. Monday is typically a travel day or rest day. Here is everything you need to know about Monday's MLB action.
Monday's scores
- Red Sox 2, Orioles 0 in 12 (box score)
- Marlins 7, Giants 5 (box score)
- Rays 8, Blue Jays 4 (box score)
- Cubs 7, Brewers 2 in 11 (box score)
- Indians 4, White Sox 0 (box score)
- Cardinals 5, Padres 2 (box score)
- Diamondbacks 9, Pirates 5 (box score)
- Mariners 5, Angels 3 (box score)
Cubs claim first place in NL Central
The Cubs and Brewers began an important three-game series on Monday to determine just who will enter the weekend in first place. The Brewers had the leg up coming in, boasting a half-game lead over the Cubbies as well as home-field advantage in the series. Alas, that didn't matter.
Rather, the two sides played a riveting extra-innings game that was much tighter throughout than the lopsided 7-2 final (in favor of the Cubs) suggests.
The Brewers seemed well on their way to victory, with Josh Hader on the mound in the eighth inning looking to protect a 2-1 lead. Weird things happen, though, and that includes Hader -- arguably baseball's best reliever -- yielding a home run to Jason Heyward.
The game would roll into extras with both sides trading zeros until the top of the 11th. That's when the Cubs created separation, beginning with a lead-off home run from Anthony Rizzo. Matt Albers allowed a couple more hits and a walk before departing. He was charged for five runs and the loss.
The Cubs, obviously, now lead the NL Central by a half-game. The two sides will play again Tuesday.
Carrasco shuts down White Sox
Carlos Carrasco had experienced some turbulence in recent starts, allowing at least five runs in consecutive outings before righting the ship last time out. On Monday night, however, he took out whatever frustration he'd accumulated by putting the White Sox in their place.
Carrasco shoved over seven innings, permitting just two hits (both singles) and a walk while fanning 11 batters. For those keeping score at home, that means Carrasco has pieced together 14 innings his last two starts while recording 21 strikeouts, walking two, and allowing two runs.
Safe to say, Carrasco is back on track.
Marlins' Anderson remains a plus
Madison Bumgarner made his second start of the season on Monday night (and was ejected after being lifted), but he wasn't the star of the Giants-Marlins tilt. That distinction instead belonged to Brian Anderson.
Anderson, who opened the season as Miami's third baseman, was one of two Marlins with three hits (J.T. Realmuto being the other). Anderson notched two doubles and a home run, giving him 18 and four on the season. Pretty good. What's more is he's now hitting .310/.383/.448.
Anderson's contributions are easy to overlook given Miami's poor standing and his relative anonymity. But he's been a bright spot -- and it looks like he'll continue to fill that role.
Quick hits
- The first NL fan voting update for the All-Star Game has been released. Braves 1B Freddie Freeman leads all NL players in votes. Teammates Ozzie Albies and Nick Markakis are in line to start as well. Markakis has never made an All-Star Game.
- Angels RHP/DH Shohei Ohtani will "probably need Tommy John surgery." He is currently on the 10-day DL with a Grade 2 UCL sprain, and recently received a PRP and stem cell injection. The team says Ohtani will be reevaluated in three weeks.
- Angels OF Mike Trout was asked whether he would consider re-signing with the team long-term if they continue to miss the postseason. "I don't know the answer to that," he said. Trout will become a free agent after the 2020 season.
- Following Sunday's game, the Mets released 1B Adrian Gonzalez and called up 1B Dominic Smith. If Gonzalez is unable to latch on with another team, a very productive and very underrated career will come to a close.
- Blue Jays RHP Marcus Stroman will make another minor league rehab start Wednesday, reports MLB.com. He threw three innings in a simulated game last Friday. Stroman is currently out with shoulder fatigue.
- Mets 2B Asdrubal Cabrera is expected to avoid the disabled list, manager Mickey Callaway told MLB.com. Cabrera exited Sunday night's game with a hamstring injury. "He felt like he could've kept on going, but he didn't want it to get worse," said Callaway.
Live team updates
